Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2024

A long list of new titles is arriving to Prime Video next month. Already boasting a lineup of content that includes Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies, licensed favorites, and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions, Prime video's streaming library is about to get a bit fuller next month with the addition of dozens of new series and movies. Next month, The Grand Tour: One for the Road, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May's final The Grand Tour Road trip, as well as all seven seasons of CBS' Elementary and 2021's Around the World in 80 Days. Other September offerings include Basic Instinct, The Big Lebowski, Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Paddington 2, and more. September will also see Prime Video filling its library with plenty of horror films just in time for Halloween movie binges, including Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Child's Play, Jeepers Creepers, Wolf Man, Species, Sinister 2, Crimson Peak, and Drag Me to Hell, among many others. Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in September.

Sept. 1 Sept. 1

21 Grams

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein

Angela's Ashes

Army of Darkness

Basic Instinct

Beatriz at Dinner – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Before I Go to Sleep – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brides of Dracula

Bubba Ho-Tep

Cape Fear

CB4

Chasing Amy

Child's Play (2019)

Constantine

Continental Divide

Coogan's Bluff

Crimson Peak

Cyborg

Devil

Disturbing Behavior

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me to Hell

Dredd

Dressed to Kill

Duck Soup

Election

For Love of the Game

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Forces of Nature

Frida

Galaxy Quest

Gambit

Ghost Story

Hotel Artemis

I Am Durán

In The Heights

In the Name of the Father

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jonah Hex

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Lifeforce

Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Meet Joe Black

Megamind – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mirror Mirror – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Nerve

Night Creatures

Nocturnal Animals

Overboard

Penguins of Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Roxanne

Rumble Fish

Runaway Train

Saturday Night Fever

Sinister 2

Son of Dracula

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Steel

Stigmata

Super 8 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Swingers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Big Lebowski

The Black Dahlia

The Cold Light of Day

The Core

The Doors

The Egg And I

The First Purge – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The General's Daughter

The Grey – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Misfits

The Motorcycle Diaries

The Mummy (1932)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Usual Suspects

The Vampire Lovers

The Wolf Man (1941)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Tyler Perry's Acrimony – Available on Freevee for free with ads

V for Vendetta

Where the Buffalo Roam

Winchester – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Wolfman (2010)

Sept. 2 - Sept. 10 Sept. 3

Snack Shack

The American Society of Magical Negroes Sept. 5

WNBA on Prime Video (2024) Sept. 6

NWSL on Prime Video (2024) Sept. 10

The Money Game

Sept. 11 - Sept. 20 Sept. 11

Colette (2018) Sept. 12

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

WNBA on Prime Video (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024) Sept. 13

The Grand Tour: One for the Road

NWSL on Prime Video (2024) Sept. 14

Elementary S1-7

Spark: A Space Tail – Available on Freevee for free with ads Sept. 15

Everybody Wants Some!! Sept. 19

Words on Bathroom Walls – Available on Freevee for free with ads

WNBA on Prime Video (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024) Sept. 20

Jason Bourne – Available on Freevee for free with ads

NWSL on Prime Video (2024)