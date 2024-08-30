Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2024
Prime Video has plenty of new movies and TV shows on the way in September.
A long list of new titles is arriving to Prime Video next month. Already boasting a lineup of content that includes Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies, licensed favorites, and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions, Prime video's streaming library is about to get a bit fuller next month with the addition of dozens of new series and movies.
Next month, The Grand Tour: One for the Road, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May's final The Grand Tour Road trip, as well as all seven seasons of CBS' Elementary and 2021's Around the World in 80 Days. Other September offerings include Basic Instinct, The Big Lebowski, Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Paddington 2, and more. September will also see Prime Video filling its library with plenty of horror films just in time for Halloween movie binges, including Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Child's Play, Jeepers Creepers, Wolf Man, Species, Sinister 2, Crimson Peak, and Drag Me to Hell, among many others.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in September.
Sept. 1
21 Grams
Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein
Angela's Ashes
Army of Darkness
Basic Instinct
Beatriz at Dinner – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Before I Go to Sleep – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brides of Dracula
Bubba Ho-Tep
Cape Fear
CB4
Chasing Amy
Child's Play (2019)
Constantine
Continental Divide
Coogan's Bluff
Crimson Peak
Cyborg
Devil
Disturbing Behavior
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me to Hell
Dredd
Dressed to Kill
Duck Soup
Election
For Love of the Game
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Forces of Nature
Frida
Galaxy Quest
Gambit
Ghost Story
Hotel Artemis
I Am Durán
In The Heights
In the Name of the Father
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jonah Hex
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Lifeforce
Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Meet Joe Black
Megamind – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mirror Mirror – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Nerve
Night Creatures
Nocturnal Animals
Overboard
Penguins of Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Red Eye
Revolutionary Road
Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Roxanne
Rumble Fish
Runaway Train
Saturday Night Fever
Sinister 2
Son of Dracula
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Steel
Stigmata
Super 8 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Swingers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
The Big Lebowski
The Black Dahlia
The Cold Light of Day
The Core
The Doors
The Egg And I
The First Purge – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The General's Daughter
The Grey – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Misfits
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Mummy (1932)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Usual Suspects
The Vampire Lovers
The Wolf Man (1941)
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Tyler Perry's Acrimony – Available on Freevee for free with ads
V for Vendetta
Where the Buffalo Roam
Winchester – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)
Sept. 2 - Sept. 10
Sept. 3
Snack Shack
The American Society of Magical Negroes
Sept. 5
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Sept. 6
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
Sept. 10
The Money Game
Sept. 11 - Sept. 20
Sept. 11
Colette (2018)
Sept. 12
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Thursday Night Football (2024)
Sept. 13
The Grand Tour: One for the Road
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
Sept. 14
Elementary S1-7
Spark: A Space Tail – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sept. 15
Everybody Wants Some!!
Sept. 19
Words on Bathroom Walls – Available on Freevee for free with ads
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Thursday Night Football (2024)
Sept. 20
Jason Bourne – Available on Freevee for free with ads
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
Sept. 21 - Sept. 30
Sept. 23
What If (2014)
Sept. 24
Evolution of the Black Quarterback
Sept. 26
Paddington 2
Thursday Night Football (2024)
Sept. 27
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
Sept. 29
Felix and the Hidden Treasure – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sept. 30
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Available on Freevee for free with ads
