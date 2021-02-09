49ers' Richard Sherman Wants to Play 2 More Years Before Retiring

✖

Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March but has no intentions of calling it a career. The 33-year-old cornerback recently appeared on the ESPN+ show Stephen A's World and said he wants to play until he's 35 before retiring from the NFL. And if he doesn't re-sign with the San Francisco 49ers, Sherman wants to join a team that has a chance to win the Super Bowl.

"I only want to play two more [seasons]," Sherman said as reported by ESPN. "I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reaches the heights that the defenses that I've played on have reached."

In 2018, Sherman signed a three-year contract with the 49ers after spending seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. At that time, Sherman was coming off a ruptured right Achilles suffered in November 2017. Despite the injury, Sherman was able to land a $21.15 million deal with heavy incentives and had a solid run.

His best season with the 49ers was 2019, recording 61 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defended with one touchdown. Sherman's production helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012. He was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and was named to the All-Pro Second Team.

"After two years, I think I'm going to shut it down, regardless, because I'm sure I'll still get calls, I'm sure people still want to see if I have an interest," Sherman said. "I think two more years and I'll be content where I'm at."

Sherman became one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL during his time with the Seahawks. From 2011-2017, Sherman was named to the Pro Bowl four times and selected to the All-Pro First Team for three consecutive seasons. His best season was in 2012 as he posted 65 tackles, eight interceptions and a league-leading 24 passes defended with one touchdown. He had similar numbers in 2013 (eight interceptions and 16 passes defended) and helped the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.