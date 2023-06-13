Cryptocurrency controversies and forever-lingering suicide forest video controversies be damned, Logan Paul is headed back to WWE. After extending his previous deal with the sports entertainment giant, Logan Paul's return to television has been set the June 19 episode of WWE Raw, which will be filmed live at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Click here for tickets.) This will mark the first WWE appearance for the Impaulsive podcast host since April at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Seth "Freakin'" Rollins in a single match that saw KSI interfere. (You can view WWE Raw live each week via cable providers or livestream services such as Fubo TV. Click here for a free trial to Fubo TV.)

The announcement was made during the Monday night Raw episode, and viewers had all kinds of feelings on the matter. Some don't care about Jake Paul's brother's reputation for scandals and are excited to see him back. Others are still not open to the online personality — who has undoubtedly put on some impressive in-ring performances — being a part of the pro wrestling world. Continue on to read what fans have to say about Logan Paul's return to WWE Raw next week.