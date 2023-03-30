How to Watch WrestleMania 39

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's that time of year again. The 39th-annual WWE WrestleMania two-day wrestling showdown is coming up this weekend, and this year, WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. For people who don't want to miss it but can't make it to the live event at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., there's only one way to watch the show: Peacock Premium. Luckily, Peacock is currently offering $20 off its annual subscription fee, so you can watch all of this year's premium WWE wrestling events for $30.

When is WWE WrestleMania 2023?

WWE WrestleMania is one of most anticipated events on the WWE roster. The two-night event that will air on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will continue with the main events at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2. Once a special PPV-only event, you can now stream it with a Peacock Premium subscription.

What to expect from WrestleMania 2023

These matches are highly anticipated, and the line-up is incredible. WrestleMania is going Hollywood this year, and legendary wrestler The Miz will be your host for the both nights.

Night 1

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Men's Showcase: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women's Showcase: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Bazler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

How to watch 'WrestleMania' live on Peacock

WrestleMania is considered one of the five big WWE events that take place every year, along with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank. It's always held between mid-March and mid-April and is the most financially successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. It's not to be missed.

You don't have to go to a sports bar to see it -- you can sign up for Peacock and get $20 off an annual subscription to Peacock Premium. You won't have to pay any extra fees to watch WrestleMania after that -- or any other WWE events, for that matter.

But if you don't want to sign up for the annual plan, you can start with the monthly plan. For only $4.99 a month, you'll get access to all live events past and present, on-demand programming, every episode of Raw and Smackdown with full episodes 30 days later, every episode of NXT with full episodes available the next day, wrestling documentaries and more.

Attend WrestleMania 39 in person

If you live in or near Inglewood, Calif., there are still tickets left for the WWE WrestleMania at the SoFi Stadium. They start at $200 for a two-day ticket, but there are other options starting at $25.

Watch even more WWE on Sling TV

With Sling TV, you won't have to wait for episodes of Raw or Smackdown to come to Peacock. You can watch them live, as they're airing, along with your other favorite entertainment programs. Currently, Sling TV is offering a deal to get $20 off your first month when you sign up for Sling Blue. Your first month will be $20 a month and then $40 a month after that, without the need for a cable subscription. There's no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions include 50 hours of DVR storage.

And psst: Sling TV has live AEW events, too, in case you can't get enough professional wrestling content.

