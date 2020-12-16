UFC's Dana White Crushes Hopes for Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul

✖

Following his knockout victory over Nate Robinson, YouTuber Jake Paul has continued to hype up a potential match against Conor McGregor. He has expressed hope about this match, but UFC President Dana White is shutting the conversation down. White said that there is a "0% chance" that this fight happens.

He made the comments during a conversation with TMZ. White said that McGregor "is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f—ing YouTube videos." White also acknowledged that there is a point in McGregor's life where he could take the exhibition fights and make a "bunch of money," but he said that it isn't happening any time soon.

White did ultimately applaud both Paul and his brother, Logan, for injecting themselves into the boxing world. Although he said that their fight skill is not on the same level as their potential opponents. Logan has an upcoming exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. while Paul is trying to line up a fight against McGregor.

The YouTuber saw White's comments and he opted to issue an expletive-filled response on Instagram. Paul posted a video that showed him sitting in the driver's seat of a Lamborghini, smoking a cigar, drinking some alcohol and holding an Irish flag. He took aim at the UFC President, McGregor, as well as McGregor's wife, Dee Devlin.

"What the f— is up you Irish c—," Paul said to start the video. "Good morning, Conor McGregor — I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re j—ing off because you’re sick of f—ing your wife. I mean, she’s a four, Conor — you could do a lot better.

"Our team sent you a $50 million offer this morning … the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered, but you’re scared to fight me, Conor," Paul continued. "You don’t want to lose to a f—ing YouTuber. You’re 0-1 as a boxer; I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth-biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f—ing dog. That’s a fact."

Paul continued his rant by calling White a "f—ing p—y" and an "ugly bald b—h." Paul said that the UFC President is scared. He finished his rant by showing off the Irish flag before walking off and calling McGregor an "Irish b—h" once more.