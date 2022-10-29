Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Jake Paul returns to the ring tonight. The YouTuber-turned-boxer will take on UFC legend Anderson Silva in a match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET and will be eight rounds long.

Paul is competing in his first boxing match since December of last year when he knocked out UFC star Tyron Woodley. In his boxing career, the 25-year-old has a 5-0 record with wins against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Woodley twice. Paul has been criticized for not facing opponents who have a strong boxing background, but one UFC legend believes it's time for experts to start taking him seriously.

"This whole thing started off as a joke for most of the so-called experts, and I'm no different," Georges St-Pierre told reporters, per MMA Fighting. "He beat Nate Robinson, but they didn't see him as a real boxer. Then he beat Ben Askren, then steps up his game and beats Woodley, now he's fighting Anderson Silva. That's crazy.

"He's stepping up his game every single time. Love him, hate him, but one thing about Jake Paul is you have to respect him. He has a lot of courage, and has the audacity that every time he's stepping up to guys who are better, better, better, and he's living the American dream. For a lot of people, it's very inspiring.

Silva has a 34-11 MMA record and holds the record for the longest title reigning in UFC history as he won the UFC Middleweight title in 2006 and held on to it until 2013. During that span, Silva won 16 consecutive matches and beat opponents such as Dan Henderson, Vitor Belfort and Rich Franklin. Silva has also begun competing in the boxing world as he has a 3-1 record and recently earned wins over Julio César Chávez Jr. and former UFC Star Tito Ortiz.

"I was sad to see the way he ended his career in mixed martial arts, but then I saw him when [he beat] Chavez, it was incredible. It was inspiring," St-Pierre said when asked about Silva. "It was one of the best performances of his entire career and it was in boxing. He was taking on an elite boxer in boxing, in Mexico, and completely dominated him."