Ric Flair Announces Split From Fifth Wife Wendy Barlow

Ric Flair and his wife Wendy Barlow are going their separate ways. The WWE Hall of Famer went to Twitter to announce he and Barlow are splitting. As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., the couple got married on Sept. 12, 2018, and it was the fifth time Flair tied the knot.

“After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!,” Flair wrote.

Flair and Barlow first met when they were in WCW as Barlow played the role of Fifi The Maid. Both were in the news back in 2020 when Barlow tested positive for COVID-19. In an interview with the New York Post at the time, Flair said, “My wife does [have the virus]… we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick.”

Last year, Flair defended his family after the “Plane Ride from Hell” episode from Dark Side of the Ring aired. He was being accused of sexual misconduct leading to Flair issuing a statement. “I allowed my personal life and the lives of my wife and children to be turned upside down for one reason: Whether it’s good or bad, even the really bad, the truth has to matter.” Flair said. “Even in wrestling. My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time and time again. The reason Rory (Karpf, director of the 30 for 30 documentary Nature Boy) (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened.”

Flair, 72, asked for his release from WWE in August. Since then, the legendary professional wrestler has appeared at various promotions, including Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and NWA where he became a star. In his career, Flair won the WWE Championship just twice but was WCW World Heavyweight Champion six times and NWA World Heavyweight Champion eight times. Flair is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, WCW Hall of Fame and NWA Hall of Fame.