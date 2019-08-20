Rey Mysterio Posts Cryptic Tweet Possibly on Wrestling Retirement

One of the most iconic wrestlers regardless of league or association just caused an uproar on social media. Rey Mysterio, the tattooed star of both WCW and the WWE, turned heads on Monday when he posted a cryptic message. As he wrote, “Every flight away from home, midnight drive along the road. All the masks, fans met, championships won…an amazing career full of wonderful memories and friendships. So much to look back at.”

This immediately brought about concerns that Mysterio is walking away from the sport after returning to WWE in 2018. The wrestler has been a mainstay in the sport and has been creating fans ever time he enters the ring wearing one of his iconic masks. However, it appears that he may be ready to call it a career.

So I’ve come to St. Paul, MN with my family. @WWE is allowing me some time on #Raw to address everything on my mind for the last couple of weeks. I hope you’ll all join and support me as you’ve done over these years. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kZWLvyh3rX — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 19, 2019

Interestingly enough, this wasn’t the only cryptic message that Mysterio has posted in recent days. He also uploaded a photo to Instagram on August 12, along with a caption that brought his future into doubt. As he wrote, “Have some deep thinking to do…first time in 30 years that I feel this way!”

Between the cryptic tweets and the posts on Instagram, it appears that Rey Mysterio is about to retire from wrestling for good. If so, his sendoff would be well-deserved considering that he has been active since 1989. It would just be a very somber occasion for fans of the masked one.

Granted, this is professional wrestling, so all of these cryptic messages could simply be leading to another matchup. Maybe Mysterio is trying to hype up a battle in his future or a departure to another company.

Either way, he will be providing an answer on Monday night. WWE Raw airs at 7 p.m. CT, which will give Mysterio time to discuss some important matters.