Rex Chapman Calls out 'White Privilege' of Kyle Rittenhouse After Bar Photo Surfaces

A series of photos circulated on social media that showed 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse at a tavern in Wisconsin. He wore a "Free as F—" shirt in the photos and prompted comments from a former NBA player. Rex Chapman referred to the situation as "white privilege" due to Rittenhouse facing murder charges after allegedly shooting three people at a Black Lives Matter protest.

"He murdered two people. Still need help understanding white privilege?" Chapman tweeted. The comment prompted several responses from Twitter users, including strong words from critics and supporters alike. Some agreed with Chapman's assessment of the situation, while others said that the former NBA player was "condemning" Rittenhouse before hearing the court's verdict.

A photo of Kyle Rittenhouse out at a Racine County tavern wearing a "free as fuck" t-shirt were widely shared on social media Friday. Mt. Pleasant Police said that Rittenhouse was with a parent and that his presence in the bar did not violate conditions of his $2 million bond pic.twitter.com/m8NFFEyVM5 — Deneen Smith (@deneenknews) January 8, 2021

The photos sparked comments for several reasons, including the message on Rittenhouse's shirt. Others also noticed that he appeared to be holding a beer despite being underage. The Mount Pleasant Police sent officers to the bar, Pudgy's Pub, to review the security footage.

The police department confirmed that Rittenhouse was present at the bar for around two hours after previously pleading not guilty to charges of homicide and attempted homicide. However, the officers determined that he did not violate the terms of his bond. Wisconsin law allows minors to drink in bars and taverns legally if a parent or guardian is present.

"Contact was made with the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office, and after explaining the situation, his actions and presence in the establishment did not constitute a violation of his bond agreement," said the Mount Pleasant Police Department's Lt. Scott Geyer.

Rittenhouse crossed state lines and traveled from his home in Illinois to Wisconsin. He took part in a counterprotest and walked the streets with an AR-15-style rifle. He allegedly shot three people and was later arrested and extradited to Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse faces six charges stemming from Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The list includes first-degree recklessly endangering safety against Richard McGinnis, first-degree intentional homicide against Anthony Huber, attempted first-degree intentional homicide against Gaige Grosskreutz, first-degree recklessly endangering safety against an unknown male victim (later identified as Joseph Rosenbaum), and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. All of the charges are felonies, except for the weapons charge.