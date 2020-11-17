Rex Chapman: What to Know About the NBA Player Turned Twitter Influencer

Rex Chapman played 12 years in the NBA, but most fans most likely know him as a social media influencer. The 53-year-old has over 1 million followers and is known for tweeting a number of viral videos. However, Chapman isn't sure if he likes being called an influencer.

"A social media influencer. I'm not even sure what that means," Chapman said to ESPN earlier this year. "Me, an influencer? Man, I hope not." In March, Chapman had over 580,000 Twitter followers, which is 10 times more than he had one year ago. However, it was one tweet he posted on Jan. 10. 2019 that set everything into motion. On that day, Chapman posted a video of a man on a paddleboard in the ocean while a pack of dolphins approaches him. One of the dolphins leaps out of the air and body checks the man, and Chapman asks if it was a "block or charge?"

"Well, I tapped into maybe arguably the worst rule in basketball," Chapman said. "I wish they would just take it out or amend it greatly. It's a terrible rule, block or charge. I shouldn't be able to stand there and it's a foul. Come on!" Here's what you need to know about Chapman.