Kyle Rittenhouse Wears 'Free as F—' Shirt During Bar Outing

Alleged murderer Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted at a bar on last week, possibly drinking underage and wearing a sweatshirt reading: "Free as F—." Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for the shooting of three men at a Black Like Matter protest in Kenosha, Winsconsin in August. The viral images of him at a bar prompted police to investigate his activities while he awaits trial.

Rittenhouse, now 18 years old, was apparently in Pudgy's Pub in Racine, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Jan. 5 — judging by photos shared widely on social media. He seemed to be holding a beer despite being underage, and was accompanied by family and friends, including his mother. According to a report by Kenosha News, the viral post prompted Mount Pleasant Police to investigate Rittenhouse and see whether he had violated the terms of his bond. They say that he did not.

Kyle Rittenhouse is not only out on bail, but is hanging out with his mom drinking in Racine, WI. The "free as fuck" shirt is a nice touch to the fuck you that is our judicial system. This country may just be broken beyond repair. pic.twitter.com/fFMJzb9Ryt — Mike Carpenter 🇦🇲 (@MrCistoolong) January 8, 2021

Police sent officers to the bar to look for Pudgy's Pub, where they reviewed security footage and confirmed that Rittenhouse was present there for around two hours on that afternoon. It was just hours after his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to allegations of murder and attempted murder.

"Contact was made with the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office, and after explaining the situation, his actions and presence in the establishment did not constitute a violation of his bond agreement," said the Mount Pleasant Police Department's Lt. Scott Geyer.

Wisconsin law allows minors to drink in bars and taverns legally if a parent or guardian is present. Nevertheless, the photo of Rittenhouse flouting federal restrictions and walking freely after the heated clashes between police and Black Lives Matter protesters all summer left social media at large furious.

"Kyle Rittenhouse sure is living the free life! Let this sink in..." read the first Facebook post where the images of Rittenhouse were seen. They spread quickly across different platforms, all with a similar sentiment.

Rittenhouse traveled across state lines to attend a Black Lives Matter protest as part of an armed counter-protest group, armed with an assault rifle despite being just 17 years old at the time. He was charged with shooting protesters anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, both of whom passed away, as well as Gaige Grosskreautz, who survived with wounds.

Rittenhouse's attorneys claimed that he was acting reasonably in self-defense, while prosecutors argue that his presence at the protest with a weapon in hand precludes that sentiment. He is due back in court on March 10.