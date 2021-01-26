Revisit the Touching Kobe Bryant Tribute Murals on the Anniversary of His and Gianna's Tragic Deaths

It's been one year since Kobe Bryant was killed at the age of just 41 in a tragic helicopter crash, ending the life of the basketball legend as well as that of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. The Los Angeles Lakers star died on Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter carrying the Bryants to a basketball game crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California at around 10 a.m., killing everyone on board. Other victims of the crash included pilot Ara Zobayan, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli. Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, wrote on Instagram on the first anniversary of their deaths that she "will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings." Artists all over the world have kept the memory of Kobe and Gigi alive in the wake of their untimely passing with hundreds of murals. Keep scrolling to see some of the most beautiful pieces of art honoring the sports legend and learn how you can pay your respects.

'Los Angeles Culture' (Photo: Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images) A mural of Kobe in downtown Los Angeles became a makeshift memorial site in the immediate wake of his death, as fans left flowers, candles and other gifts dedicated to the late basketball player and his daughter on the same day of the Jan. 26 crash.

'Forever Daddy's Girl' (Photo: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images) Other murals went up quickly depicting Kobe and Gianna together. This colorful mural located in Loa Angeles was quickly painted by artists Muck Rock and Mr79lts and shows the two smiling broadly next to a banner reading "Kobe & Gigi: Forever Daddy's Girl." The mural became another spot for fans to pay their respects, leaving balloons, candles, flowers and other trinkets.

Together in Heaven (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images) The city of Los Angeles quickly became home to a number of moving murals, including piece of art depicting the father-daughter duo wearing their uniforms together and sporting angel wings. Painted by @sloe_motions, the stunningly realistic and detailed piece of art is shown just two weeks after the Bryants' tragedy.

In Living Color (Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) French artist Mr. Brainwash also made sure to honor Kobe and Gigi with a Los Angeles mural, recreating an actual photo of the pair smiling on a colorful background, with pops of color and crown depictions rounding out the artwork. On the other side of the building, Kobe's basketball career was the focus, featuring a quote from the Lakers player and paying tribute to his Mamba mentality.

R.I.P. Kobe and Gigi (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) A year after Kobe and Gigi's passing, the murals are still prominent around Los Angeles. This mural, also painted by artist @sloe_motions, is seen here on Jan. 25 of this year, and depicts Kobe kissing a depiction of Gianna as a little girl in front of the L.A. city skyline and a golden rose.

'Legends Are Forever' (Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) Los Angeles isn't the only city erecting murals dedicated to the late sports icon. Outside of the House of Kobe basketball court in Valenzuela, Metro Manila in the Philippines, a massive mural of the Lakers player encourages the players to give their all, reminding them that while heroes come and go, "legends are forever."