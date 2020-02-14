Kobe Bryant: Celebrities Who Have Paid Tribute to NBA Legend With Tattoos

Kobe Bryant was one of the nine victims who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 and it shocked the entire world. The loss hit hard with many NBA players and other celebrities because of the impact the Los Angles Lakers legend made on the sports and entertainment world. He was recently buried in a private ceremony along with his 13-year old daughter, who was also a victim in the crash, and there will be a public memorial service at the Staples Center on Feb. 24. Bryant played for the Lakers his entire NBA career (1996-2016). He emerged as one of the best to ever play the game, leading the team to five NBA titles during the 2000s. Bryant was named NBA MVP in 2008 and he has played in the All-Star game 18 times. He has also been named All-Star MVP four times which ties an NBA record. Here's a look at celebrities who have paid tribute to Bryant with tattoos.

Slide 1 of 7 2 Chainz View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Feb 10, 2020 at 8:45pm PST Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz used both legs to honor Bryant with the No. 2 and No. 4. 24 was one of Bryant's numbers during his playing days and he also wore No. 8. 2 Chainz was a basketball player himself as he played for Alabama State University.

Slide 2 of 7 Lebron James LeBron James Tatoo Unveiled: "Mamba 4 Life" pic.twitter.com/sSg1rsmq1J — Brian T. Stoner, CPA (@bstonercpa) February 1, 2020 King James was one of the first celebrities to get a tattoo to honor Bryant. James and Bryant were close friends and when the Lakers honored him earlier this month, James game and emotional speech.

Slide 3 of 7 Odell Beckham Jr. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Feb 8, 2020 at 5:48pm PST Odell Beckham Jr. decided to get a tattoo of Bryant's face on his stomach. When Bryant died, Beckham penned an emotional message to him as they have developed a bond over the years. "You taught us ALL so many valuable lessons Kobe," Beckham wrote on Instagram. "Your sacrifice and dedication to this game is something that every athlete can admire. You showed us that there is no substitute for hard work. You’ve been thru (sic) it, yet u always found a way to overcame it all."

Slide 4 of 7 Shareef O'Neal Can’t wait for you guys to see final product pic.twitter.com/DXiUjThmtt — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 5, 2020 Shaquille O'Neal's son got a tattoo of Bryant as he got the numbers "8" and "24" on his leg. "I wish I didn’t sleep in so I could've talked to you," Shareef O'Neal wrote on Instagram. "I can’t even think straight right now.. I’m glad we got to bond over the years .. not only were you a great uncle you were a coach and a mentor to me too .. I love you man..thank you for everything you’ve done .. for this city , for the basketball world , and for me ... I won’t let you down .. you always counted on me and lifted me up. Love you unc."

Slide 5 of 7 Anthony Davis View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Aurelia (@nessaurelia) on Feb 1, 2020 at 4:49pm PST Lakers star Anthony Davis went to Vanessa Aurelia, to get his Bryant tattoo done. "Thank you [Anthony Davis] for letting me do this piece for you!" she wrote on Instagram. It was an honor, and thanks for making my job easy, the hospitality and with the trust.

Slide 6 of 7 The Game View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Feb 12, 2020 at 10:59am PST The Game got his Bryant tattoo on his face. He got the No. 8 sideways and it's located above his right elbow. "I'm heartbroken..... hurt. This is truly a sad day for Los Angeles, the game of basketball & the entire world," he wrote on Instagram, captioning several photos of him and Bryant together. "My heart is with Vanessa, those beautiful baby girls & the immediate family. Kobe, man..... thank you for everything over the years, especially the advice, short talks with my boys & all that you've contributed. I love you brother, you & GiGi rest well together."