Referee Collapses During Gonzaga-USC March Madness Game

By BreAnna Bell

College basketball referee Bert Smith was taken off the court in a stretcher during Tuesday's Elite Eight basketball game between No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 6 seed USC at Lucas Oils Stadium in Indianapolis. Smith collapsed in the middle of the first half. He laid stretched out on the court where he was given prompt medical attention before being taken to the locker room.

CBS Sports Rules Analyst Gene Steratore said the veteran referee was feeling "lightheaded" prior to his fall but says he was in stable condition once he was treated by medical professionals in the locker room. Smith seemed to be alert when he was rushed to the locker room with his arms folded as he sat straight and tall on the stretcher.

Start the Conversation

of