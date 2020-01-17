Reese Witherspoon ‘Psyched’ for Titans Game vs. Chiefs Amid Their Winning Streak

Reese Witherspoon is very ready for Sunday. With The Morning Show actress being a Nashville native, she is a big Tennessee Titans fan and the team will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. And to show her support, Witherspoon went to Twitter to announce how excited she was for the matchup.

There were a number of Titans fans who saw the tweet and they tweeted at Witherspoon to show their support for the team. One fan wrote: “Me too, I’ve [been] saying since about week 13 that they are going to the Super Bowl, didn’t know you were a Titans fan.”

It’s only Tuesday, but I am SO psyched about the @Titans game ! 🏈🤗 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 14, 2020

However, there were a good amount of Chiefs fans to comment on Witherspoon’s post as well. One Chiefs fan tweeted: You must be [Legally Blonde] if you think the Titans are going to win! Go [Chiefs]! Patrick Ma’ Sweet Homes Alabama’ is going to make the Titans ‘Walk the Line.’ ‘The Morning Show’ is going to report a Chiefs victory and we are going to be living like we get ‘Four Christmases!’”

So am I, but for a completely different reason. Sorry, but….GO CHIEFS! 🏈😁 — Lisa Wilcox (@catfan91) January 14, 2020

Both teams enter Sunday’s game will a lot of momentum. The Titans have knocked off the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in the last two games to reach the AFC title game. The Chiefs have won their last seven games after losing to the Titans in November.

“We can’t change what we’ve done to get us in this position, to have this opportunity,” coach Mike Vrabel said per NFL.com. “On October 15, we were 2-4. I was a bad coach, and this was a bad team. We tried to believe in each other, we tried to improve, tried to prepare, trust each other, execute and that’s what’s gotten us here.”

If the Titans win on Sunday, they will be playing in their first Super Bowl since the 1999 season. And based on Witherspoon’s tweet, it’s likely she will be going to the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami if that happens.