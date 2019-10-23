Redskins CB Josh Norman Shows off Unique House, Captain America Shield

With the ever-rising popularity of athletes around the world, there is the hope that a peek will be provided into the lives of the rich and famous. However, MTV Cribs is no longer on TV, which makes it far more difficult to get this access. Although Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report recently did something similar when he toured the very unique and toy-filled home of Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

In his continuing series known as “Ditch the Playbook,” Lefkoe traveled to Leesburg, Virginia to meet with Norman and check out his 5,400-square-feet home. While many NFL stars in the past have owned homes defined by luxurious touches and cars worth nearly half a million dollars, Norman went in a different direction. There were certainly aspects of the house that showed his wealth, but the focal point was actually the sheer number of nerdy toys.

The perfect example of this was a moment in which the former Dancing With the Stars competitor donned a gladiator helmet and grabbed a Conan the Barbarian sword. He also capped off the outfit with a Captain America shield.

I have seen some wild houses…

Josh Norman’s might take the cake. • Giraffe rug 🦒

• Vibrating bed 🛏

• Personal barbershop 💈

• Conan the Barbarian Sword 🗡@J_No24 is crazy man 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ckX4iAePTY — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) October 23, 2019

“Yeah,” Norman said in response to questions about whether his peers view him as weird. “They thinking like, ‘something’s wrong with this guy.’ Like, ‘I know he’s interesting, but he’s just a little bit off.”

Of course, Norman’s house isn’t all focused on fun and games. He also has to guarantee that he is ready for the primetime each week. In order to achieve this goal, he has a massage table on one floor of his house and has three masseuses that can come and deal with any problem areas that are causing him issues. Additionally, Norman has his own personal barbershop in his basement, complete with branded beautician capes.

To cap off his domain, Norman has a vibrating bed in his master bedroom, a bar, and a custom 1972 Chevrolet Camaro Z28. The Redskins CB is known for his big personality and being a little different than his peers, which is something that he takes pride in and puts on display with the various decorations and touches at his Virginia manor.

Originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2012, Norman spent the first four seasons of his career in Charlotte while forcing his way into the “best cornerback in the NFL” conversation. His 2015 campaign was marked by four interceptions, including two that he returned for touchdowns, while the Panthers achieved a 15-1 record and an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

However, Norman left town following his release in 2016 and signed a massive five-year, $75 million deal with the Washington Redskins. He has remained with the NFC East team ever since and has been a constant presence in the secondary.

Photo Credit: Scott Taetsch/Getty