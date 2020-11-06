Red Sox Rehire Alex Cora as Manager After Being Fired for Astros Cheating Scandal

✖

Alex Cora is back with the Boston Red Sox. According to multiple reports, the Red Sox have rehired Cora as their general manager. In January, he was fired from the team and suspended for one season by Major League Baseball for his involvement in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

This past season, the Red Sox finished with a 24-36 record under manager Ron Roenicke, who replaced Cora in January after serving on his coaching staff. The team decided to part ways with Roenicke and have interviewed nine candidates. Cora and Sam Fuld, the director of integrative performance for the Phillies, were two of the five finalists for the position, according to MLB.com. Cora reportedly won back the position due to him leading the team to a World Series Championship in 2018 and the relationship he has with the players.

Cora was a coach on the Astros staff that won the World Series in 2017. The team was stealing signs that season and it led to the MLB suspending manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Hinch was recently hired to be the new manager of the Detroit Tigers.

"Today we met to discuss the Commissioner's report related to the Houston Astros investigation," Red Sox owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement in January. "Given the findings and the Commissioner's ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to lead the club going forward effectively and we have mutually agreed to part ways.

"This is a sad day for us," the statement continued. "Alex is a special personal and beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico."

Cora, 45, played in the major leagues from 1998-2011. He spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals. He won a World Series as a player, helping the Red Sox won it all in 2007. Cora's best season was in 2004 when he hit 10 home runs and drove in 47 runs in 138 games for the Dodgers. Cora hit 35 home runs for his career and drove in 286 runs with a .243 batting average.