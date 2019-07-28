Red Sox Icon David Ortiz Released From Hospital After Nearly 50 Days Since Shooting

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has finally left the hospital following the shocking shooting in the Dominican Republic over a month ago. Big Papi underwent surgery at a Dominican hospital before being flown to Boston and admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital. He had two more surgeries after his transfer, with his wife adding that he was “recovering well and is in good spirits” according to CNN.

David Ortiz was released from the hospital yesterday, a source close to the family told ESPN. Ortiz will continue his rehabilitation at home, where he will be closely monitored by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal physician. https://t.co/Tt3l6q9Ihs — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 27, 2019

The hospital did not release a statement on Ortiz’s release, but Marly Rivera with ESPN noted that the MLB star and future Hall of Famer will continue to rehabilitate at home and closely monitored by full-time nurses. He will also have regular visits from his personal physician.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Red Sox released a statement according to The Boston Globe saying an update on Ortiz and his condition will be released “early next week.”

David Ortiz was shot in the back in the Dominican Republic on June 9. He will continue his recovery and rehabilitation at home, according to a report. https://t.co/wKtIzcZk0B pic.twitter.com/tGfZ4akpPY — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 27, 2019

Ortiz was shot in the back on June 9 while sitting in a crowded bar in Santo Domingo. Investigators at first thought the MLB star was the target of the attack at first, with several rumors quickly spreading in the aftermath. But since then, authorities say that Ortiz’s friend at the bar was the actual target and the slugger was merely an innocent victim.

According to CNN, the mastermind of the plot and reportedly at least 14 others have been arrested in the wake of the shooting. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez is being accused of paying Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota a $10,000 bounty ahead of the shooting. Sixto David Fernandez, the alleged target of the shooting, was sitting next to Ortiz at the time of the shooting and is the cousin of the alleged mastermind.

Gomez Vasquez has denied any role in the attack and says he is falsely accused according to CNN.

“I fear for my life. I have my children and my family who depend on me and I would never hurt anyone,” he said in a video released by his legal team. The police claim Gomez Vasquez arranged the hit due to his cousin allegedly informing on him and turned him into investigators in 2011.

Fans of Ortiz were happy to see him return home and shared their thoughts on social media.

“How long until David Ortiz throws out the first pitch at Fenway and the crowd goes crazy?” one fan wrote.

Thank God David Ortiz is out of the hospital.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XxNqTCJYf8 — ꧂Betsy ꧂ (@betsyffj) July 27, 2019

“Fabulous news: David Ortiz is out of the hospital and back home,” USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale added.