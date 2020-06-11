Reche Caldwell's Family Sets Funeral Date Following Fatal Shooting

✖

The family of former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell has set the date for his funeral following his fatal shooting on Saturday night. Caldwell's mother Deborah told TMZ he will be laid to rest on June 20 in Tampa, Florida. The funeral services will take place at First Baptist Church with the viewing taking place on June 19.

Deborah also told TMZ they have received a ton of support following Caldwell's death. And when it comes to what fans can do to help, Deborah said she's planning to set up a college fund for his 13-year old son. Caldwell was shot in Tampa on Saturday night and officers said he "was targeted" before his death. The investigation is ongoing.

"Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," authorities said to TMZ. "This does not appear to be a random act. However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in the case. Updates will be provided as they become available." Caldwell began his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers in 2002. He was with the team for four seasons before joining the New England Patriots in 2006. Caldwell then joined the Washington Redskins in 2007 before moving on to the St. Louis Rams in 2008. However, he did not make the final preseason roster cuts in 2008, which led to his career coming to and end.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former Charger Reche Caldwell," the Chargers said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Reche's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time." The Patriots also released a statement on Caldwell's death, saying: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriot Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends." In his four years with the Chargers, Caldwell caught 76 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns. However, his best season was when he was with the Patriots, posting 61 receptions 750 yards and four touchdowns.

Caldwell played college football at the University of Florida and was a Second-Team All-SEC selection in 2001. He also helped the team win the SEC in 2000. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell," the Florida Gators said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.