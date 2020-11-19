'Ready to Rumble' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ready to Rumble was released in 2000 and wasn't a big hit in box office sales and critical reviews. However, it did feature many pro wrestling stars, including Diamond Dallas Paige, Goldberg, Billy Kidman, Curt Henning, Rey Mysterio Jr., and Sting. Ready to Rumble is about two friends who idolize pro wrestler Jimmy King (Oliver Platt) but when Paige beats King, the two friends go on a mission to help King get his title back. However, they find out that King is not ready to recapture his fame and glory. David Arquette and Scott Caan star as the two best friends in Ready to Rumble. In an interview with Fox News, Arquette explained why he wanted to star in the pro wrestling film. "I don’t know exactly how I got involved in Ready to Rumble. It was just a script that came by; I'd been becoming off Scream, so, when you have a hit movie, it’s easy to sort of pick and choose," he said, as reported by 411 Mania. "I was already a wrestling fan, so just the idea of working with Sting and Goldberg and Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) was amazing, and I just love the story and I love the director, Brian Robbins, he’s an amazing director and Scott Caan, Oliver Platt where involved." Here's a look at what the cast of Ready to Rumble is up to now.

David Arquette - Gordie Boggs (The Law) (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM) David Arquette has starred in dozens of films since Ready to Rumble. Most notably he's set to star in the new Scream film, which will be released in 2022. However, Arquette has put together an interesting pro wrestling career, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000. He recently competed on the independent circuit, and Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked him among the top 500 wrestlers in the world.

Scott Caan - Sean Dawkins (Sugar Daddy) (Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor, Getty) Scott Caan was known for his role in Varsity Blues before tackling Ready to Rumble. In 2009, he began appearing on the HBO Series Entourage, and in 2010, he joined the cast of the CBS series Hawaii Five-O, which lasted for 10 years.

Oliver Platt - Jimmy King (Photo: NBC/Elizabeth Sisson) Oliver Platt has put together a strong career as he has been nominated for four Emmys, a Tony and a Golden Globe Award. He has long TV and film resume, and fans can currently see him as Dr. Daniel Charles in the NBC series Chicago Med.

Joe Pantoliano - Titus Sinclair (Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage) Joe Pantoliano has appeared in over 150 film, TV and stage productions in his career. He won an Emmy for his work in The Sopranos in 2003, and most recently, fans seen him in the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Rose McGowan - Sasha (Photo: Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns, Getty) Shortly after Ready to Rumble, Rose McGowan starred in the TV series Charmed and appeared on 112 episodes. She went on to appear in various films and TV shows, but McGowan has been making headlines lately for her political issues.

Martin Landau - Sal Bandini (Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff, Getty) Martin Landau was known for his roles in North by Northwest, Crimes and Misdemeanors and Ed Wood before Ready to Rumble. In his career, Landau won an Academy Award and four Gold Globe Awards. He died at the age of 89 in 2017.