Rayfield Wright, NFL Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman, Dead at 76

✖

Rayfield Wright, an NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, died on Thursday night, the team announced. He was 76 years old. Wright had been hospitalized for the last few days after suffering a seizure.

"Rayfield Wright was the epitome of what it takes to be a Hall of Famer," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. "His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through. The original 'Big Cat' helped shape the future of the Dallas Cowboys through his illustrious 13-year playing career. Rayfield was a champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed. Our love and support go out to his wife, Di, and the entire Wright family."

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday at the age of 76.



🔗 : https://t.co/HMzIVUk9Uq#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/gqxWyGMDXs — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 8, 2022

Wright was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 1967 NFL Draft after playing college football at Fort Valley State. In his career, Wright appeared in 166 games, making 114 starts. He was named to the All-Pro first team three times, selected to the Pro Bowl six times and helped the Cowboys win Super Bowls VI and XII. Wright was named to the 1970s All-Decade Team and is one of just two Cowboys offensive linemen to be in the team's Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Over the past few weeks, it has become abundantly clear the love that so many Hall of Famers and others around the NFL felt toward Rayfield, his wife, Di, and the extended Wright family," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. "His gentle nature away from the game belied his commanding presence on the field. All fans, especially those of the Cowboys, will remember fondly his dominance on the offensive line in the 1970s and how he took protecting Dallas quarterbacks as his personal mission. We will guard his legacy in Canton with equal tenacity. The Hall of Fame Flag will fly at half-staff through Rayfield's services next Friday as a tribute to the many lives he touched." Wright was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. He was born on Aug. 23, 1945, in Griffin, Georgia.