Ravens LB Matthew Judon Says His Body Is ‘Built by Taco Bell’ During Live Broadcast

Sunday Night Football on NBC has long been known as a fitting way to cap off a full day of NFL action. Between the commentary provided by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, as well as the extra pressure of primetime, these games have provided some head-turning moments. However, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon changed the conversation when he attributed his physique to a diet of Taco Bell.

Each week, NBC provides players on both offense and defense with an opportunity to introduce themselves with a short video. The standard format is “Tom Brady, the University of Michigan” or something similar. However, Judon did not follow this trend. Instead, he opted to switch up the introduction to make a very memorable moment and throw in a plug for a restaurant he likes.

“Matthew Judon, body built by Taco Bell,” he said as the Ravens defense took the field. Of course, this comment followed nose tackle Michael Pierce, who simply said that he had attended Stamford University.

Matthew Judon “Built By Taco Bell” U 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Aud8fF1pjm — TheCheapSeats (@The_Nose_Bleeds) November 4, 2019

Interestingly enough, Judon was the second NFL player to shout out a fast food restaurant during a live broadcast. Houston Texans Deshaun Watson capped off a win in London by saying that eating Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwiches healed his injured eye.

While many coaching staffs around the NFL could view this comment as a distraction, Ravens top man John Harbaugh can’t argue with the fact that Judon and the Baltimore defense came to play on Sunday night. They forced a fumble on wide receiver Julian Edelman that was returned for a touchdown, and they intercepted Tom Brady late in the game.

It also helps that Judon is not the only player in Ravens history to make waves on social media for their intro. Former Baltimore pass rusher Terrell Suggs once said that his name was Sizzle and that he hailed from “Ball So Hard University.” At this point, Harbaugh is used to his players having fun with the Sunday Night Football intros.

While the NFL would seemingly prefer that the players take these intros seriously, there has been a longtime tradition of certain characters having fun with the moment. Retired tight end Tony Gonzalez switched up his introduction every single time he played on Sunday night and even said “I’m Tony Gonzalez?” while suiting up for the Atlanta Falcons.

Similarly, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen said that he attended Culinary Academy instead of admitting that he went to Idaho State. He also once listed his preschool as his alma mater. Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett once yelled “Wakanda Forever” on Sunday Night Football during his time with the New England Patriots.

As long as SNF continues to air on NBC with these player introductions, it’s very likely that the humorous moments will be prevalent. The fans and announcers alike have enjoyed the break in the standard format while the actual moments have created waves on social media.

(Photo Credit: Abbie Parr/Getty)