Ravens' Dez Bryant Tests Positive for COVID-19 30 Minutes Before Game Against Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was looking forward to Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys as he played for the team from 2010-2017. However, the Ravens wide receiver wasn't able to play in the game, announcing on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19. The news came down 30 minutes before kickoff, and Bryant was not happy.

"Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested," Bryant wrote on Twitter. "... I tested positive for Covid. The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine. ... this s— do not make sense to me." Per ESPN, Bryant's "polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test Tuesday morning was inconclusive, as was the retest." The Ravens were then notified of the inconclusive test, which meant the league was treating it as a positive result. Bryant was pulled from the locker room and then placed into an isolation room inside M&T Bank Stadium.

Bryant's latest test returned a positive result at 7:30 p.m. ET and was ruled out for the game. Bryant was then interviewed by the league and NFL Players Association officials who also uploaded data from a movement tracking device Bryant was wearing. Every other player on both teams tested negative on Tuesday.

"We were looking around for him, then he told us. It was like, we're just going to have to pull the game for him; we've got to win that game for him, because we know how much it meant to him," Ravens quarterback and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson said who tested positive for the coronavirus last month. "He's been talking about it for a minute now since he's been here. So, I don't like what happened, but it is what it is. We got the victory for him. I'm feeling for him, though, because I know this is a game he wanted to be in."

Bryant signed with the Ravens in October and was first on the practice squad. He was then elevated to the active roster on Nov. 7 and then placed back on the practice squad after the Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was then placed back on the active roster on Nov. 21 and caught four passes for 28 yards in three games.