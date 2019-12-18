Ravens CB Marcus Peters Fined $14K for Drinking Beer With Fans During Game vs. Bills

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was having so much fun this past Sunday, he had to celebrate with fans during the game against the Buffalo Bills. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bills were driving to score and they were down seven points. But Peters sealed the victory for Baltimore when he broke up a fourth-down pass with a little more than a minute left in the game. Peters then went to the stands, found some Ravens fans and chugged a beer before he headed back to the sidelines. Because of that, the NFL fined Peters $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

#Ravens CB Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct — drinking a beer with fans to celebrate his win-sealing pass breakup against the #Bills.” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network wrote on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That led to Bud Light chiming in and saying they will donate $14,000 to a charity of Peters’ choice.

“Drinking a celebratory beer isn’t a crime,” Bud Light wrote on Twitter. “We’ll match that tab with a donation to a charity on your behalf [Marcus Peters]. DM us.”

Peters replied to Bud Light’s tweet by writing, “Was good.” Then a number of fans showed their support for the star cornerback in the comments section.

Marcus Peters literally shotgunned a beer after making the crucial 4th down stop. (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/gQeVcm1kU4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 9, 2019

“Good for you [Marcus] ridiculous the league fines you for being human!” one fan wrote. “And good for [Bud Light] for stepping up and making it right.”

“Even though it was against my Bills, I fully support the celebratory beer and would also like to contribute to this charity,” another fan wrote.

“[Bud Light] Man yall better hurry up and sign [Marcus] to a deal and get him behind yall product,” a third fan added. “I will buy a case of whatever just cause of this.[NFL] tripping……this is ENTERTAINMENT!”

Peters is taking all of it in stride because the Ravens are 12-2 on the year which gives them the best record in the NFL. And Peterson has been a big part of the team’s success, recording three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and nine passes defended in eight games. He started the season as a member of the Los Angeles Rams but he was traded to the Ravens midway through the year. Peters was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round back in 2015 and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice.