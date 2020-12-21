Watch: Randy Orton Sets Bray Wyatt on Fire at WWE TLC

✖

Randy Orton had WWE fans buzzing after what he pulled off on Sunday night. At WWE's final pay-per-view event of 2020, TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, Orton took on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and set him on fire. When the match was over, "The Viper" poured gasoline on Wyatt, lit a match and threw it on Wyatt's body, which was laying in the middle of the ring. The show ended with Wyatt continue to be on fire while Orton celebrated outside the ring.

Orton and Wyatt were competing in a Firefly Match where the winner was determined by whoever set any part of their opponent on fire first. Orton was able to win the match, but then took things to another level. The end of the match leads to the question of what's the next move for Wyatt who is one of the top characters in WWE? Shortly after TLC went off the air, Wyatt went to Twitter to post a picture of a cocoon and then wrote "Thank you."

We just witnessed a murder on live TV Randy Orton is a mad man #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/SH2aGExjAr — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) December 21, 2020

This could mean Wyatt is taking some time off from TV, but nothing has been confirmed. Wyatt has been various characters during his time in WWE, debuting "The Fiend" in 2019. Wyatt's "Fiend" character was so popular, Wrestling Observer Newsletter named it Best Gimmick last year. If this is the end of "The Fiend," does this mean he goes back to his "Eater of Worlds" gimmick which gained him notoriety in 2012?

Orton has been the same character since debuting on WWE television in 2002. He's has put together a Hall of Fame career, but 2020 might have been his best year yet. Along with taking down Wyatt, Orton defeated Drew McIntyre Hell in Cell to win the WWE Championship. At Backlash, Orton defeated Edge in a match titled the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

Orton is one of the accomplished stars in WWE history. He's a 10-time WWE Champion, a four-time World Heavyweight Champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner. Orton is also the 17th Triple Crown Champion and the 18th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.