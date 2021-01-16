Rams vs. Packers Divisional Round Playoff: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The Green Bay Packers are in action for the first time during the NFL Playoffs after securing home-field advantage and the No. 1 seed. The NFC North team will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, with the winner moving on to the NFC Championship. Here is when a high-profile game takes place.

The Packers and Rams will start Divisional weekend and set the stage for a packed schedule of NFL football. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The battle between the two NFC teams is also available on FOX Deportes. Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston will call the action from the booth while Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink will provide updates as sideline reporters.

Rams HC Sean McVay is 34 years old and Packers HC Matt LaFleur is 41. This will be the youngest head coaching postseason matchup since Don Shula/John Madden in 1970, which was Shula’s first playoff game as the Dolphins HC - a game he lost to Madden. pic.twitter.com/CqG1XbyJpF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2021

With kickoff hours away, the Packers are 6.5-point favorites at what will be a chilly Lambeau Field. The forecast puts temperatures at 33 degrees. There will also be winds estimated at 9.9 mph, which could impact both quarterbacks and their throws.

Heading toward the game, there are questions about how the Rams will keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense. Quarterback Jared Goff did not start the Wild Card game against the Seahawks after having three pins inserted into the thumb on his throwing hand. However, he was forced into action after John Wolford suffered a neck injury. Goff threw a touchdown during the victory but also struggled with routine throws. Though he said that he is improving after a full week of practice.

"It continues to get better. I think it feels good," the former No. 1 overall pick said about his hand, per ESPN. "I'm in a good place with it. Over time, just over and over hitting it, there is a slight soreness, but nothing that's hindering me in any way. I think overall it's progressing in the right way."

The Rams will need Goff to play well if Saturday's game turns into a shootout. Rodgers is coming off another productive regular season in which he threw for more than 4,000 yards and led the league with 48 touchdowns. The Packers also topped 40 points four times during the regular season, putting extra pressure on the opposing quarterback to keep up.