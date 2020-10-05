Rams' Jalen Ramsey and Giants' Golden Tate Get Into Brawl After Game

✖

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate got into a big fight after their game on Sunday. According to ESPN, punches were thrown by both, though it's not clear who threw the first punch. Ramsey and Tate went down to the turf as their teammates and coaches broke up the fight.

ESPN also reported that Ramsey was waiting for Tate outside the Giants locker room after they left the field. However, a second fight didn't happen. When asked about the fight, Rams coach Sean McVay said: "I was shaking hands and kind of got in the middle," McVay said. "Fortunately, got it broken up and nothing occurred from there."

Clear video: A massive fight broke out on the field after the #Giants/#Rams game between Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate. Punches were thrown. There is some ugly family drama between those two dating back to last Summer. (video via @FieldYates) pic.twitter.com/J5VrpHHqqw — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2020

"Obviously, want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes," Giants coach Judge said. "I don't know all the details, so I'm going to reserve comment until I find out everything." Several Rams players were asked what caused the fight and they weren't sure. However, in a report by the New York Post, it might have to do with some family drama. Ramsey is the father of two of Tate's nieces but ended things with Tate's sister Breanna when she was pregnant last summer. When Ramsey posted a photo of his new girlfriend on social media last October, Tate had Sunday's matchup circled in his calendar.

Neither Ramsey nor Tate spoke to reporters after the game, but Rams safety John Johnson III said the off-field issues led to the brawl. "They've got some stuff off the field, and unfortunately it came onto the field, but I just want to go out there and play football," Johnson told KNBC-TV. "I try to keep Jalen, his head in the game, and can't be too upset about it, but hopefully they can squash whatever they had and we can move forward from it."

The Rams earned a 17-9 win over the Giants, and Ramsey was a big reason for the Rams' success, notching five tackles and one tackle for loss, which was on Tate. Judge was asked if he talked to Tate before playing Ramsey. "I'd like to keep those conversations between me and Golden," Judge stated. "I just have to keep certain things protected between me and the team."