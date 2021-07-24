Ralph Lauren's Team USA Uniforms at Tokyo Olympics Earn Mockery Online During Opening Ceremony

Ralph Lauren has been designing Team USA's Opening Ceremony outfits at the Olympics since 2008, and they usually get mocked by those who don't care for the preppy, repetitive style the designers come up with. This year, Team USA walked through Tokyo's Olympic Stadium wearing blue blazers over blue-and-white-striped shirts, with the Ralph Lauren logo and Team USA logo as patches on the front. They also wore dark blue jeans, a U.S. flag-print scarf, and white sneakers.

The Team USA outfit was unveiled earlier this month, with surfer Caroline Marks showing them off in PEOPLE. "It's such an honor and it's so incredible. Even doing a few photoshoots in the outfits already, it felt really, really cool," Marks, 19, told the magazine before the Olympics began. She later said she plans to keep her Opening Ceremony outfit as a keepsake, no matter what Twitter thinks of the design. "I'm definitely going to keep in a safe place or always have it in my closet. I'll definitely always have it there," Marks said. "I will always keep that forever."

Ralph Lauren also designed the outfits with special technology. Each Team USA athlete was actually waiting for the brand's new "RL Cooling" technology, designed with the Tokyo summer heat in mind. "Through the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ralph Lauren celebrates America's pioneering spirit and tradition, while embracing modernity and innovation — and it is with that ethos in mind that we approached the development of the RL COOLING technology," David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer​ & Vice Chairman of the Board, explained in a statement.