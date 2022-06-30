Raiders Owner Faces Misconduct Allegations

Mark Davis is dealing with misconduct allegations from multiple employees. According to a report from Briana Erickson and Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders "enabled a culture in Oakland and Las Vegas that left [some female employees] feeling unsupported, underpaid and at risk of retaliation if they voiced concerns." One woman who worked for the team said the Raiders created a "boys club and the mob wrapped in one."

Last month, Davis fired team president Dan Ventrelle after 18 years with the team. Ventrelle said that he was fired because he brought up allegations of workplace misconduct to Davis. However, former Raiders human resources employee Nicole Adams said Ventrelle was also involved in the misconduct. "Dan was involved in every situation that happened, every situation of harassment, every situation of a hostile working condition," Adams said.

The report from Erickson and Akers goes on to say that some women claimed they were told how to dress and were singled out for distracting the men in the office. "Those things were inappropriate because I had boobs and a butt," she said. "I just started wearing pants because I felt like I couldn't wear skirts or dresses, or I would be seen as being provocative."

A former employee said the culture with the Raiders is not a surprise. "To Mark's credit, he does a good job of taking care of the players and providing them resources," the source said. "But part of that makes you feel like it's a facade. If you're a truly good leader and organization builder, then you treat everybody well. Not just a certain faction."

This news comes as the Raiders have made changes to their team. Josh McDaniels is the new head coach, and the team added superstar wide receiver Davante Adams during the offseason. Last year, the Raiders posted a 9-8 record and reached the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020. Davis became the owner of the Raiders in 2011 when his father, Al Davis, died. Mark Davis' net worth is set at $500 million, and he also owns the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. It's likely the NFL will investigate the accusations made by the former employees.