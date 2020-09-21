Raiders Make History With First Las Vegas Game, and NFL Fans are Fired Up
Monday night, a new era begins in Sin City. The Las Vegas Raiders will host the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium. This game is the first in the new franchise history after the team moved from Oakland over the course of the offseason. Fans will not attend the highly-anticipated Monday Night Football game, but they will certainly tune in on both ESPN and ABC.
With kickoff approaching, NFL fans and players alike headed to social media to reflect upon a historic occasion. Many rooted for the Silver and Black to secure the victory on Monday night in order to get the new era off on the right foot. Others talked about how kickoff would be a bittersweet moment. They expressed sadness about the Raiders leaving the Bay Area, as well as excitement about another reason to visit Las Vegas.
RAAAAIIIDDDEEEEERRRRSSSSSS!!!!— Frankie Bulldog (@frankiebulldog1) September 21, 2020
ARF ARF ARF!!!!!#RaiderNation #Raiders #RN4L #LasVegasRaiders #SilverAndBlack #TheBlackHole #JustWinBaby #AlDavis #OneNation #LasVegas #CommitmentToExcellence #JonGruden #NFL #AutumnWind #Football #AFCWest #raiderdog #frankiebulldog pic.twitter.com/v61SIdEMfY
In case you haven’t heard by now: It’s #RaiderNation BABY! @KTNV #Raiders #RaidersOn13 #ABCMNF pic.twitter.com/5I75UKbEqK— Alicia Pattillo (@aliciapattillo) September 21, 2020
Hype to watch the boys on the @Raiders tonight ☠️
Let’s gooooo #MNF— Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 21, 2020
Go raiders! pic.twitter.com/nC4k3cIpEc— Dominic T. (@domintuazon) September 21, 2020
#Raiders #Fans Are the Realest Fans in the @NFL they ready to see the @Raiders in action tonight on Monday night football.— mistercubby (@mistercubby) September 21, 2020
It’s time....#Raiders pic.twitter.com/pswYGVci7X— Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) September 21, 2020
I think Mark Davis should light the torch tonight. He got us the new stadium. It's his Dad's dream. "The greatness of the Raiders is in its future" I think it would be a great way to start it all off. #Raiders #RaiderNation— Eric (@oakland627) September 21, 2020
Wealth of joy. Tinge of sadness. Tomorrow most definitely would've required me taking one of my personal days to recover from tonight's game and celebration. Bittersweet, for sure, but we will have our day as a community. #Raiders #RaiderNation #LasVegasRaiders https://t.co/D5J7gqu48e— Kevin Fiddler (@KFidds) September 21, 2020
Just a hunch:
First play of tonight’s game is a play action bomb to Henry Ruggs III.
It’s only fitting. New stadium + new speed weapon. Al Davis would be proud about the future of the #Raiders.— Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) September 21, 2020
#RaiderNation go #raiders tonight! pic.twitter.com/t2A8GHW547— Radiodrdoug (@Doctordougonair) September 21, 2020
LFG!! 🗣Raaaaaiderrrrs!!! 🖤💀🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/YlK2RdhpjE— Leo🖤Monkey (@LeomonkeyRh) September 21, 2020
My favourite franchise in my favourite city. Go #RaiderNation— M. Lupo (@solsks) September 21, 2020
Death Star. I really hope we live up to it.! LET'S GO DEFENSE..!!!! #RAIDERNATION— Bigg C (@VitaminCee44) September 21, 2020
🙋🏻♂️Goosebumps— MICHAEL MORROW (@Mic_chck_212) September 21, 2020
Okay...@iAM_JoshJacobs cleats for tonight tho 👀 #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/IcHYhRmtgZ— Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) September 21, 2020
So excited to see this day! The belief of this day is now a reality. The Las Vegas @Raiders and home openings of @AllegiantStadm good luck to the Home team! #MNF #RAIDERS2020 #Raiders #deathstar #LasVegasRaiders #nfl pic.twitter.com/DUVRlEE8fA— EJ Cutliff (@EJCutliff) September 21, 2020