Raiders Make History With First Las Vegas Game, and NFL Fans are Fired Up

Monday night, a new era begins in Sin City. The Las Vegas Raiders will host the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium. This game is the first in the new franchise history after the team moved from Oakland over the course of the offseason. Fans will not attend the highly-anticipated Monday Night Football game, but they will certainly tune in on both ESPN and ABC.

With kickoff approaching, NFL fans and players alike headed to social media to reflect upon a historic occasion. Many rooted for the Silver and Black to secure the victory on Monday night in order to get the new era off on the right foot. Others talked about how kickoff would be a bittersweet moment. They expressed sadness about the Raiders leaving the Bay Area, as well as excitement about another reason to visit Las Vegas.