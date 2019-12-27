Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Hospitalized for Unexpected Surgery

Rookie running back Josh Jacobs of the Oakland Raiders has missed two of the last three games due to a shoulder injury. However, Raiders fans were caught off-guard when they noticed Jacobs posted a video of himself in the hospital on Christmas Day. The star running back revealed he had a procedure done on his leg. In the video, Jacobs wrote in the caption: “This was random, I didn’t plan on even being here.”

It was reported that Jacobs had a minor procedure on his leg that had to do with an infection. That led to a number of fans hoping for a speedy recovery. One fan wrote: “Dear Lord make sure that Josh’s surgery was a success that he comes back healthier and better than ever next years season and that he needs no more surgery throughout his Football career thank you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No Raider fan can question your toughness!!!!” another fan wrote. “Your from the old school of past great Raiders! If you can go great, if not no worries, future RB for the good guys!!”

“Get well soon buddy!” a third fan added. “Thanks for making this season interestingly awesome when you were on the field. I’ll be cheering you on next season for sure man!”

On Sunday, the Raiders will take on the Denver Broncos and it looks like Jacobs won’t be able to play, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reporting that Jacobs is unlikely to play on Sunday. The Raiders have a chance to reach the playoffs, but they need a ton of help and it looks like the team doesn’t want to take any chances as Jacobs has a bright future ahead of him.

If Jacobs doesn’t play on Sunday, he will end the 2019 season as one of the top running backs in the league. In 13 games, the Alabama alum rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns. He leads all rookies in rushing touchdowns and scrimmage yards per game with 101.2.

“Prototypical combination of size and skill-set as an every-down runner with the ability to slash or impose his will on any given snap. Jacobs runs with good bend, vision and burst, and he proved to be an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield or from the slot,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote right before the draft. “He will probe and burst, but he could become more elusive with better tempo as a runner. Jacobs is a decisive runner with outstanding one-cut talent to become a bellcow lead back.”