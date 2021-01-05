Raiders' Josh Jacobs Arrested on DUI Charges After Wrecking Car

✖

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on a DUI charge Monday morning, hours after the team played their final game of the season against the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN. Jacobs was arrested after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a car crash near the McCarran Airport Connector. The Pro Bowl running back suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital. He was then transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was charged with DUI.

Jacobs' attorneys are denying the 22-year old running back was drunk behind the wheel. "No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," Jacobs' attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld said in a statement. "We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged." The Raiders have been made aware of the situation and released a statement.

"The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs," the team said. "The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time." Raiders coach Jon Gruden limited his comments on the incident, only saying he has been made aware of what's going on.

"We're just aware of it. I will say that Josh is OK and I'm not at liberty to comment on it until I get more facts," Gruden said. "But we do have word that Josh is OK and we are looking into the matter." This comes after Jacobs finishing a very successful 2020 season. In 15 games, the Alabama alum rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns on 273 carries. He also caught 33 passes for 238 yards.

Jacobs was drafted No. 24 overall by the Raiders in 2019. He had a strong rookie season, rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. His production in 2019 led to him being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He also became the first player in Raiders history to rush for 1,000 yards in a rookie season. During his time in Alabama, Jacobs didn't post monster numbers but had a memorable performance against Georgia in the SEC Championship in 2018, rushing for 83 yards and two touchdowns.