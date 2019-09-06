Raiders WR Antonio Brown Calling GM Mike Mayock a ‘Cracker’ During Altercation Stirs Backlash on Social Media

Oakland Raiders WR Antonio Brown will not be with the team on Monday night when they take on the Denver Broncos due to an altercation he was in with general manager Mike Mayock. And now we know what Brown said to his boss.

In a report by ESPN, Brown called Mayock “a cracker” before using a number of cuss words. The reason Brown was angry at Mayock because he was not happy with being fined for missing practices.

“A Raiders source confirmed Brown was unhappy with the fine levied by the team and, seeing Mayock watching practice, walked over and initiated an exchange with the GM,” Anderson wrote. “The Raiders source confirmed information from another league source who said Brown called Mayock a ‘cracker’ and unleashed a barrage of ‘cuss words’ during the altercation.”

Brown has not been officially suspended, and it’s not known when he’ll be back with the team. So it will be interesting to see what happens next week.

Antonio Brown Responds

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown just issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting this morning, just now, “with team captains standing with him.” — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2019

It looks like Brown has realized what he’s done and he’s trying to make things better. Josina Anderson of ESPN said, “WR Antonio Brown just issued ‘an emotional apology’ at a team meeting this morning, just now, ‘with team captains standing with him.’”

If that’s true, then it looks like Brown wants to be part of the team and he could be back for their second game of the year. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him on the field this on Monday night.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated

Raiders WR Antonio Brown was clearly out of line. But let’s not pretend that the word “cracker” carries the weight other slurs do. I, personally, couldn’t care less if someone called me that. And I don’t know many people it would actually offend.



That’s just the truth. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 6, 2019

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is not offended by what Brown had to say to Mayock. “Raiders WR Antonio Brown was clearly out of line. But let’s not pretend that the word “cracker” carries the weight other slurs do. I, personally, couldn’t care less if someone called me that. And I don’t know many people it would actually offend. That’s just the truth,” he wrote.

Raising the Question

Is being called a cracker offensive? I know twitter probably isn’t the best place to ask this but I figured I would get an response on the extreme side and figure it out from there. — 🍜 The FrugalDegenerate 🍜 (@iHeartPhoChay) September 6, 2019

This fan is on the same page as Beer when it comes to “cracker” being offensive, tweeting: “Is being called a cracker offensive? I know twitter probably isn’t the best place to ask this but I figured I would get a response on the extreme side and figure it out from there.”

Twitter might not be the best place to bring up the conversation, but the fan does bring up interesting points.

Cut Him

Damn, I’m as distrusting of white people as anybody, but they’re paying this dude tens of millions and all he has to do is keep his mouth shut, and he can’t do that.



Cut his ass and donate the salary to impoverished youths. They need it way more than he ever will. — Derek. As portrayed by… Derek. (@deathinkosovo) September 6, 2019

This fan wants Antonio Brown gone because he continues to talk. He said, “Damn, I’m as distrusting of white people as anybody, but they’re paying this dude tens of millions and all he has to do is keep his mouth shut, and he can’t do that.

“Cut his a— and donate the salary to impoverished youths. They need it way more than he ever will.”

Hard Knocks

This should’ve been on Hard Knocks — SwamDog🎮🏝 (@DannyD15_) September 6, 2019

Most people would agree with this fan: “This should’ve been on Hard Knocks.” Unfortunately, the Raiders season of Hard Knocks came to an end this week and while Brown was featured on the show, having this drama on here would have been television gold and tough to watch at the same time.

Suspended

The N word is worse then cracker. With that being said AB Should be suspended because he used “cracker” with racial intent. We all know the outrage if Mayock called AB the N word. Such a double standard. — JesseAaron (@AaronVance14) September 6, 2019

If it was up to this fan, Brown would be suspended because of how he used the slur. The fan said, “The N-word is worse then cracker. With that being said AB Should be suspended because he used “cracker” with racial intent. We all know the outrage if Mayock called AB the N-word. Such a double standard.”

History of Slurs

Slang used to insult any race shouldn’t be used especially in a workplace. But I don’t think the the word cracker carries the same disgusting history the other word has but either way neither should be used, period. — JetLagged™ (@JetLaggedPod) September 6, 2019

This fan believes what Brown said was wrong, but the word Brown used doesn’t hold the same weight as other slurs. The Twitter user said, “Slang used to insult any race shouldn’t be used especially in a workplace. But I don’t think the word cracker carries the same disgusting history the other word has, but either way neither should be used, period.”

More Outrage

It’s crazy how during a time of being politically correct that this is not being broadcasted more nationally , I mean he’s calling his GM white trash , if this was switched around people would be calling for MM’s head !🤦🏻‍♂️👎🏻 — Michael Young (@MagicMike1897) September 6, 2019

Because Brown called Mayock a slur, this fan wants more attention on this: “It’s crazy how during a time of being politically correct that this is not being broadcasted more nationally. I mean he’s calling his GM white trash. If this was switched around people would be calling for MM’s head!”

That might be the reason Brown apologized. He knew he made things worse with the altercation and he had to do something.

Just One Word

This Twitter user just had one word the describe the news of Brown and Mayock. The fact, is Brown has been dealing with a number of things since arriving in Oakland earlier this year. From calling out his former teammate, Ben Roethlisberger to threatening to quit the NFL for not being able to wear his own helmet, not too many fans are surprised with his antics.

Back for Fantasy Football

Fine him and play ball monday , and its got nothing to do with him being on my fantasy team lol — DAVE GRANT (@DaveGrant831) September 6, 2019

It’s clear Dave has Brown on his fantasy team. The went to Twitter and said, “Fine him and play ball Monday, and its got nothing to do with him being on my fantasy team [laughing out loud].”

Brown is one of the top receivers in the NFL and he’s on millions of fantasy teams across the country. So Dave is not the only one who is hoping Brown plays on Monday night.