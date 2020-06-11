'Radio' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Radio is a film released in 2003 that tells the story of a man named James "Radio" Kennedy who has an intellectual disability. He's from Anderson, South Carolina, and was able to associate himself with T.L. Hanna High School football team after befriending head coach Harold Jones. Kennedy earned the nickname "Radio" from Jones as he would always carry a radio wherever he went. He became very popular with the students and became an unofficial 11th-grade student at the school in 1965. He was then considered a permanent high school student, which meant he would never graduate or have to leave. In 2006, a statue of Kennedy was unveiled at the high school, and he was inducted into the T.L. Hanna Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. He died in December 2019 at the age of 73.

"At that time, he was a teenager, with a transistor radio seemingly attached to his ear, who could barely speak and had never learned to read or write," wrote former T.L. Hanna High Principal Sheila Hilton. "He was nicknamed Radio by the coaches and players. He became a fixture at football practices, standing passively and watching, until one day when he began to mimic the coaches’ signals and tried his hand at yelling out commands."

In the film, Kennedy was played by Cuba Gooding Jr., and Jones was played by Ed Harris. Here's a look at what Gooding, Harris and the rest of the cast is up to now.