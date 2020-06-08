Racing Fans and Onlookers Weigh in on Ace Speedway's 'Peaceful Protest' Stunt

Ace Speedway held an event over the weekend and thousands of spectators were in attendance to watch three races. And for one of the races, track owner Robert Turner labeled it a "peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere." However, this was done after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter to Sheriff Terry Johnson and told him to enforce the Phase 2 order, which allows no more than 25 people gathering in once place.

"Ace Speedway has continuously and flagrantly violated the plain and unambiguous language of the Phase Two order," Cooper's office said in a letter directed to Alamance County officials. "Those violations pose a serious risk to the health and people of Alamance County and throughout the state." During the race, many fans held signs that said "Racing for Rights." according to Fox 8 News.

"A lot of folks don't understand this racetrack as a small business, and with all the COVID-19 situation, a lot of small businesses have been put under a lot of great pressure, and many of them have closed. This race track has reached a point where they had to race or they were going to run out of money and were going to have to close," Randy Pettit said. Here's a look at racing fans an onlookers weighing in on the "peaceful protest" stunt.