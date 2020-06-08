Racing Fans and Onlookers Weigh in on Ace Speedway's 'Peaceful Protest' Stunt
Ace Speedway held an event over the weekend and thousands of spectators were in attendance to watch three races. And for one of the races, track owner Robert Turner labeled it a "peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere." However, this was done after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter to Sheriff Terry Johnson and told him to enforce the Phase 2 order, which allows no more than 25 people gathering in once place.
"Ace Speedway has continuously and flagrantly violated the plain and unambiguous language of the Phase Two order," Cooper's office said in a letter directed to Alamance County officials. "Those violations pose a serious risk to the health and people of Alamance County and throughout the state." During the race, many fans held signs that said "Racing for Rights." according to Fox 8 News.
"A lot of folks don't understand this racetrack as a small business, and with all the COVID-19 situation, a lot of small businesses have been put under a lot of great pressure, and many of them have closed. This race track has reached a point where they had to race or they were going to run out of money and were going to have to close," Randy Pettit said. Here's a look at racing fans an onlookers weighing in on the "peaceful protest" stunt.
This sign is outside of Ace Speedway tonight.
Governor Roy Cooper urged Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson to enforce his executive order in phase 2, which said no more than 25 people can gather.
Ace Speedway said tonight’s race is a peaceful protest. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/YPOM3MQN0m— Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) June 6, 2020
NC Governor Roy Cooper said state will take action against Ace Speedway if local officials do not. Track had a race last week with signs calling it a protest, which county sheriff determined sufficient to be able to be a mass gathering. Track website shows next race is June 19.— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 8, 2020
"Today is about celebrating the freedom of North Carolinians, and not being afraid to stand up against the tyrant we have for a governor."
That's the message from N.C. LT. Gov. challenger, (R) @markrobinsonNC, the grand marshal for the CARS Tour race at Ace Speedway. pic.twitter.com/LD2L1Btucz— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) June 7, 2020
Hey @NC_Governor Roy Cooper....we racing at Ace Speedway tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/2shSzMMvwi— Chris Carter (@doublecmedia) June 6, 2020
Here's an idea: Cooper has law enforcement and the military clear the stands with tear gas so he can go take a picture, since that is what happened at another peaceful protest this week. Apparently the kind of folks who pack the stands at Ace Speedway were fine with that one. https://t.co/3U3ZTQkbs1— Doc Kennedy (@DocHeelfire) June 6, 2020
Let’s all call Ace Speedway and see what their specific steps are for making a difference with their “protest” tonight, Yeah? https://t.co/S0r9ereOXc— Ally (@AllyBFraz) June 6, 2020
A North Carolina Speedway had 2,000 fans in attendance today.
The Governers office warned Ace Speedway & threatened to shut them down, only problem was their were signs posted everywhere that everyone in attendance was protesting injustices and Racism.
GOD BLESS AMERICA— PhillyGodfather ® (@phillygodfather) June 7, 2020
Brilliant! North Carolina’s Ace Speedway Opens Over Weekend by Declaring Saturday Night’s Race a ‘Peaceful Protest’ https://t.co/X7kvbeXCFO— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) June 8, 2020
Protests do not have to follow the mass gathering limit. So the Ace Speedway claimed last night’s race was a peaceful protest https://t.co/MrqYk6OScK— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 7, 2020
“peaceful protest” i promise most of the hillbillies at ace speedway do not care about blm and infact are racist and against the movement. it’s disgusting how they’re trying to take FAKE protest https://t.co/kljBSi88kS— jan (@janvixx) June 7, 2020
This one struck as really funny. Ymmvhttps://t.co/lRIopLQ0PC— Tom Haley (@TomH1720) June 8, 2020
All bars and restaurants in Illinois need to do this immediately.
Sign at Ace Speedway says it protests ‘injustice.’ At least 2,000 attend race.https://t.co/e0GfQzDOV6— ValhallasScrolls (@AsgardianLore) June 8, 2020
Over 2,000 people in North Carolina pay to attend a "protest" at Ace Speedway and watch the race for free. Next thing we know they'll be holding "protests" at the gun clubs and wrestling matches. pic.twitter.com/GlqEZWt8CY— Curtis Freeman (@DrCurtisFreeman) June 8, 2020
@Ace_Speedway in Alamance County NC did just what you suggested. They were limited to 25 people to gather, but could have full attendance by calling the event a protest pic.twitter.com/dTOXRd8JaY— Michael J (@AppState_MJ) June 7, 2020
Appropriation of protest language against black people being killed in order to watch cars go around in a circle. Ok. 🤦♀️— Amanda Hill (@achill638) June 6, 2020
As a North Carolinian I’m embarrassed but mostly disappointed. We’re reduced now to playing gotcha games and mocking the 1A right to assemble. Just to be entertained at a race. It’s a sad day for the Old North State.— 🌊Barry Nash🌊 (@barryonash) June 7, 2020
Roy Cooper should resign . What a disgrace.— John Broward (@ACCRecruitingXP) June 6, 2020
Coronavirus isn’t a hoax, and the governor has approval ratings in the 70s, and there are more important things to protest over, but go on.— Alex (@ferrarimanf355) June 7, 2020
Finally something to be proud of in NC.— Dave (@daveman19802) June 6, 2020
Hats off to them. This is brilliant.— Jerome Benjamin (@BRSBenji) June 7, 2020