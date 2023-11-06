Celebrities and Content Creators Compete and Party at Inaugural PrizePicks World Championship

PrizePicks has become one of the top destinations for fans of daily fantasy sports. And the Atlanta-based company expanded its brand with its inaugural PrizePicks World Championship which began on Sunday. PopCulture.com attended the special event in Atlanta that kicked off the first round of the tournament. The field included 12 notable athletes celebrities and content creators such as Druski, Sean O'Malley, DC Youngfly and Tee Grizzley. The competitors are all PrizePicks ambassadors and took part in a head-to-head bracket-style tournament. The action started 30 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET slate of NFL games kicked off, and all 12 ambassadors watched the action on multiple screens while enjoying, food, drinks, video games, basketball, ping pong and even beer pong.

Along with the 12 competitors, other content creators and guests were in attendance to enjoy the tournament. After the 1 p.m. ET games ended, six competitors came out on top, including Druski, MMG, Kyle Foregeard, Steve Will Do It, Trent Attyah (BookitWithTrent), and Funny Marco. They will compete in the semifinals next week, and the three winners from that round will compete for the $100,000 grand prize in the finals.

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

As the day went on, other celebrities joined the party. Atlanta-based rapper Waka Flocka Flame made an appearance to watch the action and support the Atlanta Falcons. Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill arrived later in the evening to show love to PrizePicks as he's also an ambassador.

"At PrizePicks we bring sports fans together and push ourselves to build innovative new experiences around watching games that people love," PrizePicks co-founder and CEO Adam Wexler said in a statement before the event. "The PrizePicks World Championship blends the viral nature of fantasy sports and social media communities in a competitive format that has never been done before and we can't wait to introduce it to our members."

WEEK 1 of the PrizePicks World Championship is HERE 🔥



6 of 12 competitors will be moving on to Week 2 😈



Comment below which team you’re on ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wMJd7mODnQ — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) November 5, 2023

PrizePicks allows fantasy sports fans to play fantasy games daily and win money instantly instead of playing the same team for an entire season. This way of playing fantasy has grown over the years, and PrizePicks has found its niche, leading to the company winning multiple awards, including the Fastest Growing Sports Company by Inc. 5000 in 2022 and 2023.

The PrizePicks World Championship is a way to show that the company is here and not going anywhere. The Atlanta event which included some of the biggest names in sports, social media, comedy and music, solidified PrizePicks as the premiere spot for fantasy sports action.