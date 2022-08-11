Predicting Every NFL Team's Record for 2022 Season
The 2022 NFL season is a month away, and fans are ready to see their teams in action. They will get a taste of what they can expect from their teams as the preseason is underway. But there are several questions that need to be answered this year, such as can the Los Angeles Rams run it back? Will this be the final year for Tom Brady? And who will be the surprise team?
Another storyline to watch for is Aaron Rodgers who is back with the Green Bay Packers after contemplating retirement. His top target Davante Adams is gone, but the Packers are confident they can get the job done this season. "It's just really focusing on each and every way of building your team and never letting an opportunity pass by," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently told The Athletic, "whether that's through the draft, free agency or pulling guys off practice squads like (wide receiver) Allen Lazard and (cornerback) Rasul Douglas. If you go into the mentality of just making yourself just a little bit better each and every day with every opportunity that might be presented and never let those go to waste, that's the way we cumulatively build a team." Here's a look at PopCulure.com projecting every NFL team's record for the 2022 season.
AFC East
1. Buffalo Bills – 14-3
2. New England Patriots – 10-7
3. Miami Dolphins – 9-8
4. New York Jets – 6-11
AFC North
1. Cincinnati Bengals – 12-5
2. Baltimore Ravens – 12-5
3. Pittsburgh Steelers – 8-9
4. Cleveland Browns – 6-11
AFC South
1. Indianapolis Colts – 11-6
2. Tennesse Titans – 8-9
3. Jacksonville Jaguars – 7-10
4. Houston Texans – 2-15
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs 13-4
2. Los Angeles Chargers – 11-6
3. Las Vegas Raiders – 8-9
4. Denver Broncos – 8-9
NFC East
1. Dallas Cowboys – 11-6
2. Philadelphia Eagles – 10-7
3. Washington Commanders – 7-10
4. New York Giants – 5-12
NFC North
1. Green Bay Packers – 12-5
2. Minnesota Vikings – 9-8
3. Detroit Lions – 8-9
4. Chicago Bears – 5-12
NFC South
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 13-4
2. New Orleans Saints – 9-8
3. Carolina Panthers 7-10
4. Atlanta Falcons – 4-13
NFC West
1. Los Angeles Rams – 14-3
2. San Francisco 49ers – 10-7
3. Arizona Cardinals – 8-9
4. Seattle Seahawks – 6-11