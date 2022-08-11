Predicting Every NFL Team's Record for 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season is a month away, and fans are ready to see their teams in action. They will get a taste of what they can expect from their teams as the preseason is underway. But there are several questions that need to be answered this year, such as can the Los Angeles Rams run it back? Will this be the final year for Tom Brady? And who will be the surprise team?

Another storyline to watch for is Aaron Rodgers who is back with the Green Bay Packers after contemplating retirement. His top target Davante Adams is gone, but the Packers are confident they can get the job done this season. "It's just really focusing on each and every way of building your team and never letting an opportunity pass by," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently told The Athletic, "whether that's through the draft, free agency or pulling guys off practice squads like (wide receiver) Allen Lazard and (cornerback) Rasul Douglas. If you go into the mentality of just making yourself just a little bit better each and every day with every opportunity that might be presented and never let those go to waste, that's the way we cumulatively build a team." Here's a look at PopCulure.com projecting every NFL team's record for the 2022 season.