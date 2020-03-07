Post Malone Gets Shoutout From Ric Flair Amid Health Concerns

Music fans have been expressing concern for Post Malone in recent days over his “on-stage behavior.” They believe that he is overindulging in drugs and alcohol, which is potentially affecting his performances. Professional wrestler Ric Flair is one of the many to reach out to Malone, but he did so in order to thank him for wearing a Nature Boy shirt.

Thank You @PostMalone For Rockin’ The Nature Boy At Your Concert! Much Respect! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/XNVQ7zuuaT — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 7, 2020

“This makes me happy. #RicFlair #GOAT,” one wrestling fan wrote on Twitter.

Others responded with a different message, however, as they wrote about how Malone needs “therapy and rehab.” The fans liked the Flair T-shirt, but they are currently more concerned with Malone’s mental and physical health.

Malone is currently traveling the country with his Runaway Tour. He has played massive festivals and venues in front of packed crowds, including a recent stop at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

During these concerts, the fans have reportedly noticed that Malone has been slurring his words, stumbling on-stage, and making absent-minded expressions. There have also been claims that he has seriously fallen on stage multiple times.

“My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’m here to play you all some s—ty music and get f—ed up while we do it,” Post Malone reportedly said during his concert in Memphis, per Commercial Appeal.

However, Malone has since responded to these concerns. He has stated that drugs are not in his system despite reports to the contrary. The rapper has also proclaimed that he feels fantastic.

“People have been asking me if I’m okay or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” he proclaimed. “That’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—.”

“Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic,” he continued.

While the fans may be concerned about his wellbeing, Malone will continue to proclaim that he is not on drugs. Although there will be a bigger focus on his on-stage persona for the remainder of his tour.

Post Malone’s Runaway Tour continues through June, albeit with a brief break. Malone will finish out his North American dates by mid-May. He will then traverse Europe throughout the month of June.

(Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)