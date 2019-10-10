Post Malone Coughs up $20K to YG After Losing Cowboys-Rams Bet

Rapper Post Malone learned during the 2018 playoffs that making wagers can often backfire at inopportune times. This knowledge came courtesy of a bet he made with YG in which he said the Dallas Cowboys would defeat the Los Angeles Rams and move further into the postseason. The game did not pan out as expected as the Rams finished the day with a 30-22 victory, and now Malone has parted ways with $20k of hard-earned money.

According to TMZ, Malone’s manager, Dre London, personally delivered the cash to YG in Los Angeles on Monday. The handoff, which incorporated a manila envelope, took place on the set of Tyla Yaweh’s music video shoot for “I Think I Luv Her.” YG collaborated on the track.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Appreciate this,” YG said in the video. “About motherf—ing time. We will see you again in the playoffs. You can get your bet back.”

YG is a die-hard Rams fan and is routinely seen in the end zone suite at the LA Coliseum. During the NFC Divisional Round battle with the Cowboys last January, he actually sat next to Malone, who roots for the Texas-based franchise.

Once the game ended, YG made sure to talk trash to Malone about the loss while also asking for his money. The debt has since been paid, which means that another wager could be on the way.

At 3-2 on the season, the Cowboys are currently tied for first place in the NFC East and have the talent to make it back to the playoffs. Defeating divisional rivals such as the Eagles will be key, and this team cannot afford to lose many games.

The Rams, on the other hand, have struggled out of the gate to start the year. This was a team that lost in Super Bowl LIII and was expected to be a contender once again. However, the Rams are currently in third place in the NFC West with a 3-2 record. The 49ers (4-0) and Seahawks (4-1) are currently leading the division.

Reaching the postseason once again will not be impossible for the Rams, but this journey will not be easy. The slow start limited YG’s favorite team, and the schedule features tough matchups against the 49ers, the Bears and the Rams.

There is certainly no guarantee that both the Cowboys and the Rams will make a return to the playoffs given the competitive nature of the NFC. If a rematch does happen, however, there is little doubt that Malone and YG will be making another wager.

(Photo Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty)