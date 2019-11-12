Post Malone Now Has a $250K Diamond Dallas Cowboys Chain

Hip-hop artist Post Malone is a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and he now has the jewelry to prove it. He was recently seen with a Cowboys diamond chain worth around $250,000, according to TMZ. The chain came from Angel City Jewelers and was delivered to Malone at AT&T Stadium last week for his second annual hometown festival, Posty Fest. TMZ also said the chain includes “3,000 stones, 9.7 carats of baguettes, 13.5 carats of sapphires and 8.7 carats of diamonds.” It also has a “77” inscription on the back, which is Post Malone’s favorite number.

Fans had a field day with the “White Iverson” rapper on Twitter. One fan said, “And they wonder why they go broke so fast.” Another fan said, “That’s money he could have used to help the homeless or unemployed!” Another fan commented, “Damn that’s a hell of lot dough for a chain to get ring around the collar… Damn dude you smell like Newport’s.” And this fan took a shot at the Cowboys by saying, “Why would you make such expensive jewelry to honor a college football team?”

Malone is such a big fan of the Cowboys, he mentioned quarterback Dak Prescott in his song, “Wow.” In the song, Post Malone sings, “Always goin’ for it, never punt fourth down. Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown.” And the interesting thing about that is the Cowboys did exactly that last year when they beat the New York Giants in Week 17 of last year.

“I was like, ‘Oh, damn.’ I might need to get Post to write more songs,” Prescott said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “Super Bowl songs.”

Post Malone may not like what’s going on this year with the Cowboys. Right now, the team is 5-4 and they are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC North. On Sunday, the Cowboys fell to the Minnesota Vikings 28-24 and if the playoffs were to start right now, the Cowboys would on the outside looking in.

While the Cowboys are having a hard time winning games consistently this season, Post Malone is not having a hard time winning in the music world. The 24-year old has released three albums and all three have debuted in the top five of the U.S. charts. He has also been nominated for four Grammy Awards this year.