Pink's Husband Carey Hart Undergoes Another Medical Procedure

Carey Hart just had another medical procedure. The 47-year-old former motocross competitor and motorcycle racer went to Instagram to announce that he had a piece of his gum cut out due to his tobacco chewing over the years. He said that he hasn't chewed tobacco in over a month and is not bothered by it.

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," Hart wrote in the Instagram post. "Always a good time, getting a piece of your gum cut out. I always new chewing tobacco had a shelf life. My shit just expired! Nothing to concerning, but got to be safe. Haven't chewed in a month, and doesn't bother me." This news comes a few months after the husband of pop star Pink revealed he suffered an after-effect of the disk replacement he had last year.

"Getting old and staying active is not for the soft or weak," Hart wrote on Instagram at the time. "Did my two 30 min motos today in prep for [Fox Raceway] am day. 1st Moto my neck was getting sore mid-way through. Second Moto, was in pain and gritting my teeth off of every jump or hard hit. Now, I can barely hold my head up."

Hart has been married to Pink since 2006, and the couple has two children — Willow Sage and Jameson Moon. "When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy," Pink said in an interview with PEOPLE last year. "Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

Pink also talked about how she and Hart receive counseling. "I am a huge proponent of counseling in general. We both have therapy, individually, and we do couples counseling," she added. "Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person."