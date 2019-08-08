Dad at Phillies Game Makes One-Handed Foul Ball Grab While Holding His Baby

There are children all around the world that view their dad as an unstoppable superhero that can stop trains and lift cars. Well, this particular papa at a Philadelphia Phillies game didn’t copy Superman, but he did showcase one impressive talent with a highlight-reel grab.

The Phillies lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Wednesday, turning in a less-than-impressive performance for the fans. Fortunately, one foul ball served as an entertaining distraction for the crowd and the announcers. Nick Ahmed of the Diamondbacks launched a foul ball into the stands where one dad made the grab with one bare hand. To top off the feat, he held his baby in the other arm.

This dad single-handedly made our night. pic.twitter.com/rtNgxQvzvS — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 8, 2019

“With the baby in hand, he was able to make the grab,” one announcer said after watching the replay. “What a baller!” added the second.

A reporter from NBC Sports Philadelphia actually tracked down the dad, John Pol, to figure out if he is a superhero or just someone with catlike hand-eye coordination. As it turns out, he has experience playing outfield during both high school and college. That ability to bring in the tough grabs simply didn’t leave his tool chest. Although Pol also credited the play to his instinct in order to protect his daughter, Delaney.

“I eyed it up the whole way,” Pol said. “It was just kinda one of those things…I was actually hoping Kyle here didn’t stick his glove up in front of me and steal the show.”

What’s fascinating about this foul ball is that it came only an inning after announcer Kevin Frandsen, who spent nine years in Major League Baseball and played for the Phillies, struggled to catch a foul ball of his own. The ball traveled right to the booth where Frandsen was holed up, and he tried to grab it with both hands. However, he flubbed the attempt and watched in disbelief as the ball fell harmlessly into the stands.

Fortunately for Frandsen, Pol did provide some much-needed advice. He told the longtime MLB star that he needed to try using two hands. It was the coaching advice that he received early in life, and it served him well throughout his brief career. Although one hand was good enough to make the grab on Wednesday.