Peyton Manning Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers Drama

✖

Peyton Manning has some thoughts on the issues going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. TMZ recently caught up with the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, who said he wants Rodgers and the Packers to work things out for one good reason.

"When I think of Aaron, I think of him as a Green Bay Packer," Manning said. "Hopefully, they can get it worked out." At this point, it's up in the air as to if Rodgers will return to Green Bay this upcoming season. While news of the turmoil was reported nearly a month ago, this has been something that has been going on for a while, according to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and president Mark Murphy. Both want Rodgers back, and head coach Matt LaFleur said he wants him back on the "worst way."

What's interesting about Manning's comment is he left the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Denver Broncos to finish his career. For that reason, Manning can see Rodgers joining another NFL team but doesn't want it to happen.

"He's done such a great job there in Green Bay," Manning stated. A good job is right as Rodgers has led the Packers to five NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl win in 2010. He has also won the NFL MVP award three times, making one of only nine NFL players win the award multiple times. Rodgers' most recent MVP win came in February after leading the Packers to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship game. The Packers lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and after the game, Rodgers had some interesting things to say about his future.

"I'm always just trying to stay present, especially this year as much as anything, and enjoy the moments," Rodgers said. "I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know. I mean, I really don't. That stuff is out of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery, I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game. I'm going to enjoy these moments for sure and just not worry about what happens down the line."