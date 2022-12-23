Peyton Manning Sends Emotional Message to Former Teammate Ronnie Hillman Following His Death

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman died at the age of 31 this week after a battle with cancer. He played for the Denver Broncos from 2012-2015, which is when quarterback Peyton Manning was with the team. On Instagram, Manning paid tribute to Hillman who helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 2015 season.

"Rest in peace Ronnie," Manning wrote. "We joined the Broncos the same year. Honored to be your teammate for four years in Denver. Great player, great person, great smile. My thoughts and prayers are with his family." In 2015, Hillman had his best NFL season, rushing for 863 yards and seven touchdowns on 207 carries. And in his four seasons with the Broncos, Hillman rushed for 1,845 yards and 12 scores in 48 games.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman," the Broncos said in a statement. "A key contributor during the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season. Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. Ronnie will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time."

Hillman played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) in 2016 before his career came to an end following that season. He played college football at San Diego State where he was named a third-team All-American after rushing for 1,711 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2011.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Ronnie's family," San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke said in a statement, per ABC 10 News. "Although I only got to coach him one season, I'll remember him as a great teammate and hard worker. Ronnie always came to practice with a smile on his face and his passion for the game was contagious. He'll always be an Aztec for Life."

Manning played for the Broncos from 2012-2015. He joined the Broncos after spending 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In his career. Manning has won two Super Bowls, won the NFL MVP award five times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.