Ronnie Hillman, Broncos Super Bowl Champion Running Back, Dead at 31

Ronnie Hillman, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, died on Wednesday, his family announced. He was 31 years old. Hillman was battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma since August. It was revealed this week Hillman was placed in hospice care.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother [and] father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.," Wednesday's statement read. "Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest."

A bright soul gone far too soon.



We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.



Hillman was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the NFL Draft. He helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2015 as he led the team in rushing with 863 yards and seven touchdowns. In his four seasons with the Broncos, Hillman played in 48 games with 14 starts and rushed for 1,845 and 12 touchdowns on 453 carries.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman," the Broncos said in a statement. "A key contributor during the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season. Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. Ronnie will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time."

In September 2016, Hillman signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings but was released by the team in November of that year. He then signed with the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) days after being cut by the Vikings and played in three games. Hillman signed with the Cowboys in July 2017 but was cut from the team before the season began.

Hilman is from Long Beach, California and took part in Snoop Dogg's youth football league. "He changed my life," Hillman told the Denver Post in 2016. "Once I started playing on those teams, I stopped getting in trouble and focused on ball."