Peyton Manning Named Among Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

✖

Peyton Manning is one step closer to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, Manning was named to the list of semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The two-time Super Bowl champion is one of four first-year eligible players to make the cut. The other three are Jared Allen, Calvin Johnson, and Charles Woodson.

The semifinalists were also announced on the NFL Network. The list started with 130 nominees, and the next step is trimming it down to 15 modern-era finalists. That list will increase to 18 finalists with the addition of "recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees: Tom Flores, Bill Nunn and Drew Pearson, respectively." The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be voted on and announced during Super Bowl Week in Tampa, Florida. The number of members selected for the class could be as little as four and as many as eight.

BREAKING: 4 first-year eligible players are among the list of 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2021. More on the semifinalists: https://t.co/ZtQVFup3B2#PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/ukCvmOWnrF — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2020

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. On Aug. 7, 2021, the Class of 2020 will be enshrined since the event couldn't be held this year due to the COVID-19 concerns. The 2020 class includes Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu.

Manning is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. When he retired from the league, he was the all-time leading in passing yards (71,940) and passing touchdowns (539). He was drafted by the Colts No. 1 overall in 1998 and took his lumps in his first year. However, he began to get things going in 1999, being named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,135 yards, 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He won his first of five MVP awards in 2003 after posting 4,267 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The 2006 Colts won a championship with Manning under center, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears. He led the Colts to another Super Bowl appearance in 2009 but lost to the New Orleans Saints. After not playing the entire 2011 season due to a neck injury, Manning signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012. He led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013 but lost to the Seattle Seahawks. He was able to get back on top in 2015, leading the Broncos to a victory of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, and that would be the final game of his NFL career.