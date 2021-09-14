NFL Fans Praise Peyton and Eli Manning After First ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast

Peyton and Eli Manning made their Monday Night Football debut with their MegaCast during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday night. The event aired on ESPN, NFL fans loved what the legendary quarterbacks brought to the table. Both Mannings brought their knowledge of the game as well as some jokes.

“Shocking that a helmet doesn’t fit you. They didn’t have a XXL helmet for that forehead,” Eli said to Peyton during the broadcast. And in another instance, Eli told Peyton: “You need some more powder on that forehead; it looks like you sprayed Pam all over it.” In July, it was announced that Peyton and Eli agreed to a partnership with ESPN where they will broadcast a select number of Monday Night Football games through the 2023 season.

“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” Peyton Manning said. “ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions as we built out The Places franchise and we’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.” Here’s a look at fans showing praise to the Manning brothers.

Colts Owner

“I've always wanted to play Jon Gruden. This is what Jon Gruden is saying to Derek Carr in the headset.”



The Manning brothers showing us what the pre-snap conversation is like on ESPN2 and @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/76TK8aRPMw — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2021

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said: “If you’re not watching Peyton and Eli right now on ESPN2—-you’re missing something momentous.REALLY great stuff.

Going Weekly?

Took one week to make Peyton and Eli’s MNF cast appointment viewing. 😂 (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/eyxETPs0rJ — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2021

One fan wrote: “Didn’t check in with the regular broadcast once. It was like peeking in on the Manning’s Zoom call while they watched a football game with some friends. I’m in for the season. Loved it.”

Clay Travis

The Peyton and Eli Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2 is fantastic. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 14, 2021

Clay Travis seems to love the Mannings on Monday Night Football. One fan responded: “Perhaps not surprisingly, Romo and now Peyton, both QBs, have been the two best play by play people I’ve listened to in years. And in college it’s Brock Huard, also a QB.”

Chris Vernon

This Manning broadcast on ESPN2 is incredible haha. Eli said to Ray Lewis “Ray, would you rather have a Peyton-sized helmet filled with quarters, or $10,000 cash?” 😂😂. And the breaking down of the game is tremendous too. — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) September 14, 2021

Chris Vernon is also a fan. One social media user wrote: “I agree been telling my friends to turn it on..I dont think I would watch my team with this broadcast cause you miss things here and there but when I don’t care about every single play..Their insight is so freaking good.”

Who’s Watching

Okay, we have to ask…



Who is watching the Peyton and Eli Broadcast? 😆 pic.twitter.com/pdtgDKyDpE — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 14, 2021

One fan said: “I think they need someone dedicated to play by play and they can just riff on color but I am enjoying what a mess it all is.”

Good Question

Dear ESPN. What happens when Peyton and Eli get higher ratings than the actual telecast? — Peter Kostis (@peterjkostis) September 14, 2021

One fan answered: “This is great — real players making realcomments.No talking heads.Not the same coverage—better.” The ratings haven’t been announce yet, but it does look like ESPN has something with the Manning brothers.

Saved by Overtime

Overtime = more Peyton and Eli. pic.twitter.com/SaS2hcktJ1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2021

And another fan wrote: “This broadcast is the best thing to ever happen to Monday Night Football.” Along with the Mannings showing off their broadcasting skills, the game was a classic as it went into overtime. Monday night was a huge win for ESPN and the NFL.