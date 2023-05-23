Peggy Lee, '80s WWE Superstar, Dead at 64

Peggy Lee, a former professional wrestler who competed in WWE in the early 1980s has died, the Cauliflower Alley Club announced on social media. She was 64 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but PW Insider says that Lee died on Monday morning.

"It's with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of the legendary Peggy Lee Leather at the age of 64. Our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans the world over," Cauliflower Alley Club said. "Thank you so much for the everlasting memories left behind during your journey in life. R.I.P."

In honor of Peggy Lee Leather’s passing, here was a big angle she was involved in.



During the Black Scorpion story, she played a fan who was brainwashed by the Scorpion to attack Sting after a match at Center Stage in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/sMQp9uhObh — WCW Deep Cuts – Unofficial Tribute Account (@WCWCuts) May 23, 2023

Lee (also known as Peggy Lee Leather) made her pro wrestling debut in 1980 after being trained by WWE Hall of Famer The Fabulous Moolah. During her time in WWE, Lee teamed up with Wendi Richter and challenged Princes Victoria and Velvet McIntyre for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Along with WWE, Lee competed in multiple promotions, including Stampede Wrestling, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, the American Wrestling Association, the National Wrestling Alliance, and All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling.

As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., Lee won her first title in 1990, claiming the Ladies Major League Wrestling International Championship. She then won the Ladies Professional Wrestling Association Championship which she held for 388 days. Lee was also a three-time winner of the National Wrestling League Women's Championship and won the NWA World Women's Championship in 1994. She retired from pro wrestling in 2013 after losing to Jade at Women of Wrestling's Superheroes #3.01 – Redemption event.

"Today we honor the life and trailblazing legacy of Peggy Fowler," one person on Twitter wrote. "With a pro wrestling career spanning over a 30-year period, Peggy was known to many fans by her ring names: Peggy Lee Leather and Thug."

Another person added: "Saddened to learn of the passing of bad ass ring veteran, "Peggy Lee Leather" (aka. Peggy Lee) at 64 years of age. Moolah's toughest trainee, she teamed with a heel Wendy Richter in WWF where they contended for Women's Tag gold. She also came through AWA, WCW, WWC, & Japan."