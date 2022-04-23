Paulina Gretzky Teases Wedding Weekend With Dustin Johnson

✖

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are very close to being married. On Thursday, Gretzkty, 33 went to her Instagram Story to post a photo of her boarding a private jet with the caption: "She's ready," according to PEOPLE. She also shared a selfie with her sister, Sara, and bridesmaid, Kristina Melinchenko, captioned "Gong to the Chapel." Another post showed the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky exiting the plane with the wedding song playing in the background.

Gretzky also shared a photo of her and her golf-pro finance holding hands. Other posts indicated the wedding will happen on Saturday, April 23, and will tie the knot in Tennessee. The wedding is a long-time coming as the couple got engaged in 2013 and share two sons, River, 4, and Tatum, 7. Last year, Gretzky appeared on the Pillows & Beer podcast and explained her long engagement to Johnson.

"I just did things my own way, I just didn't want to listen to how everyone else viewed things," Gretzky said. "I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly. This guy [Johnson] has no downtime. The stresses from getting everything ready for a wedding would take over mine and his life and what I needed to be was his teammate. I needed to be there for him to support him and love him and make sure he is accomplishing what he needed to do."

Gretzky went on to talk about the work ethic of Johnson. "Dustin has worked for everything, his college coach told me that he was going to work in McDonald's! This is a guy who has grinded from day one," she said. "He's in his element. That's what he does: golf, and it's such a hard sport. "I'm not one to get excited (at PGA Tour events), I don't get how people jump up and down, I don't know how they do all that stuff. That's just not in my DNA."

Gretzky and Johnson were last seen at the Masters Tournament in August, Georgia earlier this month. In 2020, Johnson won the Masters, and the couple celebrated by vacationing in St. Barths, a place where Gretzkty shared a steamy photo on Instagram.