Paulina Gretzky Shares Rainbow Dress Snap From Controversial Maskless Birthday Party

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, turned 32 on Saturday and celebrated her birthday with a trip to the Bahamas. She provided glimpses of the festivities on social media, which included a photo of herself in front of the pristine waters. Gretzky wore a rainbow-colored dress for the event, which was created using unique materials.

"Thank you for making my vision a reality [FANNIE SCHIAVONI]" Gretzky wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. The tagged account belongs to a fashion designer that creates head-turning outfits using metal. Gretzky's rainbow-colored dress was only the latest example, and it was one that reflected the various lights during her birthday celebration.

The Swedish-born designer has long turned heads with her metal-based designs. Several prominent figures have worn her outfits, including Rihanna, FKA Twigs, Alicia Keys, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Cher and Katy Perry. Her designs have drawn so much attention that she won the prestigious NEWGEN Award from the British Fashion Council for three consecutive seasons.

In addition to posting the photo of herself in the sparkly metallic dress, Gretzky dropped a video of the celebrations. The clip showed her and multiple people dancing around with bottles of Dom Perignon and sparklers in hand. The Alabama vs. Florida game was on the TV in the background but nobody paid attention. "IM SO GRATEFUL FOR EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU. YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW SPECIAL YOU MADE ME FEEL AHD ILL NEVER FORGET IT," Gretzky wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Social media users saw the video and made critical comments about those in attendance for the birthday celebrations. They proclaimed that Dustin Johnson, Gretzky and the other partiers should "be ashamed" of their actions. Others made harsher comments in response to the lack of masks on display.

"Covid is still a thing... hope you guys get sick," one particular Instagram user commented. Others shied away from wishing ill on Gretzky and her companions. They still opted to refer to the festivities as a "Corona Party" while calling the group "heartless."

Gretzky has previously chosen to celebrate her birthday with trips to exotic locations. One example was her 31st birthday, which featured a flight to St. Barts. She headed to a packed nightclub and ordered bottle service while music from Titanic provided a soundtrack. Her siblings, Trevor and Ty, joined them for the birthday dinner.